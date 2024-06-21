News
Kasabian star in their own movie trailer in video for latest single ‘Darkest Lullaby’
It lands just ahead of the band’s imminent new album ‘Happenings’.
Heading into festival season in massive fashion, Kasabian have today shared new track ‘Darkest Lullaby’ - the latest to be lifted from their forthcoming album ‘Happenings’ (out on 5th July), following recent cuts ‘Call’, ‘Coming Back To Me Good’, and ‘Algorithms’.
The retro-tinged, groove-laden single has also arrived accompanied by a video that sees the band star in their own film trailer, paying tribute to the lo-fi, slightly scuzzy aesthetics of ’70s B-movies. Of it, Serge has commented: ‘Darkest Lullaby’ is based on a long-lost film from the 1970s - the music video is the trailer for this fictional film that was never made. It was shot and made by a rag tag bunch of artists having the time of their lives.”
Continuing, the video’s director duo Bedroom (The 1975, Arlo Parks) added: “Imagine stumbling across the abandoned film reels of a long-forgotten movie that never reached completion. Those reels feature a jaded private detective’s descent into the depths of a dangerous assignment swimming with blood thirsty mob goons, psychoactive torture and all the inglorious hazards of the grindhouse/b-movie legacy. This was the concept behind the music video, one that couldn’t be possible without the enthusiasm of the band who threw themselves effortlessly into their roles!”
You can watch the full visualiser for ‘Darkest Lullaby’ and listen back to our recent podcast episode with Serge below.
