Gia Ford confirms details of debut album ‘Transparent Things’

Alt-pop auteur Gia Ford has today announced that her awaited debut album, ‘Transparent Things’, will hit shelves on 13th September via Chrysalis Records.

She’s released a steady string of singles over the past few years (a number of which will be included on the LP - check out its full tracklist below), but the upcoming project will mark her first collection of songs proper, and promises to be packed full of characters she has described as “outcasts”, who all have “unique ways of feeling on the periphery, somehow”.

Explaining more about the album’s concept, Gia has shared: “Thematically it has a mythical quality, stemming from the repeated references to creatures, ghosts and undefined spirits. It’s a world of its own, where the characters have more in common than I initially thought was possible.”

The first taste of this new chapter has also been revealed today in the form of lead single ‘Paint Me Like A Woman’, a soaring number that explores how mistreatment affects the song’s female subject. “It is a look inside her mind as she feels herself drifting away from who she really is; allowing her rage to weave itself into the fabric of her being”, Gia notes. “It’s a comment on how we hurt each other, how we change each other, and a question: who gets punished for this terrible nature we have all, to varying degrees, embodied?”

Watch the official video for ‘Paint Me Like A Woman’ here: