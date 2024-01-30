Festivals

American Football to play UK shows celebrating their debut’s 25th anniversary

They’ve lined up three dates this autumn, as well as a headline slot at Manchester’s Outbreak Festival.

Photo: Alexa Viscius

30th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

It’s been 25 years since the release of American Football’s self-titled debut LP - and ten since the Midwest emo icons reunited - and to celebrate, they’ve confirmed plans for a handful of 2024 UK shows.

Kicking things off by headlining the Sunday night of this year’s Outbreak Festival in June, the band will then return in Autumn for three special shows in Nottingham, Glasgow, and London, which will see them pay homage to their influential 1999 release ‘American Football (LP1)’. Since then, they’ve released two more self-titled records and collaborated with the likes of Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell.

Tickets for the upcoming UK shows will go on sale here on Friday 2nd February, and you can find out the details of where they’ll be stopping off below.

JUNE 2024
30 Manchester, Outbreak Festival

SEPTEMBER 2024
11 Nottingham, Rock City
12 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
14 London, Roundhouse

Open'er Festival adds Sampha, Slowdive, Maneskin and more

Future Islands announce North American tour, add further UK and European dates

2000trees Festival add The Chats, Nova Twins, Crawlers and more to 2024 lineup

The Breeders line up 2024 UK and European tour dates

Download adds Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari, Tom Morello and more to 2024 lineup

