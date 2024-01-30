American Football to play UK shows celebrating their debut’s 25th anniversary

It’s been 25 years since the release of ’s self-titled debut LP - and ten since the Midwest emo icons reunited - and to celebrate, they’ve confirmed plans for a handful of 2024 UK shows.

Kicking things off by headlining the Sunday night of this year’s in June, the band will then return in Autumn for three special shows in Nottingham, Glasgow, and London, which will see them pay homage to their influential 1999 release ‘American Football (LP1)’. Since then, they’ve released two more self-titled records and collaborated with the likes of ’s Hayley Williams and ’s Rachel Goswell.

Tickets for the upcoming UK shows will go on sale on Friday 2nd February, and you can find out the details of where they’ll be stopping off below.

JUNE 2024

30 Manchester, Outbreak Festival

SEPTEMBER 2024

11 Nottingham, Rock City

12 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

14 London, Roundhouse