Arctic Monkeys confirm final world tour dates in Dublin and Belfast

The announcement comes after the band’s summer show in Dublin was cancelled.

Photo: Emma Swann

22nd August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Arctic Monkeys have announced that they’ll be finishing their mammoth world tour with a handful of shows in Dublin and Belfast this October, with support coming from special guest and Alex Turner’s past collaborator, Miles Kane. The four arena dates will follow the band’s 30-date stint in North America and two shows in Mexico City, concluding their international road trip in support of their seventh, Mercury Prize shortlisted album The Car’.

These newly announced shows will act as replacements for Arctic Monkeys’ scheduled summer show at Dublin’s Marlay Park, which was unable to go ahead due to illness. Previous ticket holders will be sent an access code and be given 72-hour priority to get tickets for any of the new shows in pre-sale, which will open at 9:00am on Friday 25th August. All remaining tickets will go on general sale at 9:00am on Tuesday 29th August. 

Check out the full list of dates below, and get tickets for Dublin here and Belfast here.

OCTOBER
15 3Arena, Dublin
16 The SSE Arena, Belfast
17 3Arena, Dublin
19 3Arena, Dublin

Revisit Arctic Monkeys’ Glastonbury headlining performance of Body Paint’ below. 

