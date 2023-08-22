Arctic Monkeys confirm final world tour dates in Dublin and Belfast

Arctic Monkeys have announced that they’ll be finishing their mammoth world tour with a handful of shows in Dublin and Belfast this October, with support coming from special guest and Alex Turner’s past collaborator, Miles Kane. The four arena dates will follow the band’s 30-date stint in North America and two shows in Mexico City, concluding their international road trip in support of their seventh, Mercury Prize shortlisted album ​‘The Car’.

These newly announced shows will act as replacements for Arctic Monkeys’ scheduled summer show at Dublin’s Marlay Park, which was unable to go ahead due to illness. Previous ticket holders will be sent an access code and be given 72-hour priority to get tickets for any of the new shows in pre-sale, which will open at 9:00am on Friday 25th August. All remaining tickets will go on general sale at 9:00am on Tuesday 29th August.

Check out the full list of dates below, and get tickets for Dublin here and Belfast here.

OCTOBER

15 3Arena, Dublin

16 The SSE Arena, Belfast

17 3Arena, Dublin

19 3Arena, Dublin

