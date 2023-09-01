Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony

Taking place next Thursday 7th September, 2023’s Mercury Prize with FREENOW Awards Show promises to be an evening showcasing the very best in British music right now. Lauren Laverne will host the event - which will also be broadcast on TV and radio - and the ceremony will feature an array of performances prior to the winner being revealed.

Today, it has been confirmed that Ezra Collective, J Hus, Jessie Ware, Jockstrap, Lankum, Loyle Carner, Olivia Dean, RAYE, Shygirl, and Young Fathers will all perform one track from their respective shortlisted albums. As Arctic Monkeys and Fred again.. are currently on tour, a live performance film will be shown to celebrate their albums, in lieu of an in-person performance.

You can follow coverage of the ceremony on BBC Four and BBC Radio 6 Music on Thursday 7th September, as well as watching it on BBC television.

The 2023 Mercury Prize with FREENOW ‘Albums of the Year’ are:

Arctic Monkeys - ‘The Car’

Ezra Collective - ‘Where I’m Meant to Be’

Fred again.. - ‘Actual Life 3’ (January 1 - September 9 2022)’

J Hus - ‘Beautiful and Brutal Yard’

Jessie Ware - ‘That! Feels Good!’

Jockstrap - ‘I Love You Jennifer B’

Lankum - ‘False Lankum’

Loyle Carner - ‘hugo’

Olivia Dean - ‘Messy’

RAYE - ‘My 21st Century Blues’

Shygirl - ‘Nymph’

Young Fathers - ‘Heavy Heavy’