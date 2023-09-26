News
Arlo Parks shares new video for album track ‘Purple Phase’
It follows the release of her debut book The Magic Border.
Mercury-Prize winner Arlo Parks has today shared a new video for ‘Purple Phase’, one of the songs from her acclaimed sophomore album ‘My Soft Machine’. Shot in Japan while Arlo was on tour there, the video sees her navigate the bustling streets of Tokyo at night.
It comes following the publication of Arlo’s debut book, The Magic Border: Poetry And Fragments From My Soft Machine (out now via HarperCollins Publishing), which contains lyrics from Arlo’s second album as well as unseen poems and exclusive images.
Read more from Arlo in our April 2023 cover feature, and watch the video for ‘Purple Phase’ below.
The full tracklist for ‘My Soft Machine’ is:
1. Bruiseless
2. Impurities
3. Devotion
4. Blades
5. Purple Phase
6. Weightless
7. Pegasus ft. Phoebe Bridgers
8. Dog Rose
9. Puppy
10. I’m Sorry
11. Room (red wings)
12. Ghost
Arlo Parks - My Soft Machine Green Vinyl
£22
Arlo Parks - My Soft Machine CD
£10
Arlo Parks - My Soft Machine Vinyl
£22
