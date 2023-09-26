Arlo Parks shares new video for album track ‘Purple Phase

Mercury-Prize winner Arlo Parks has today shared a new video for ‘Purple Phase’, one of the songs from her acclaimed sophomore album ‘My Soft Machine’. Shot in Japan while Arlo was on tour there, the video sees her navigate the bustling streets of Tokyo at night.

It comes following the publication of Arlo’s debut book, The Magic Border: Poetry And Fragments From My Soft Machine (out now via HarperCollins Publishing), which contains lyrics from Arlo’s second album as well as unseen poems and exclusive images.

Read more from Arlo in our April 2023 cover feature, and watch the video for ‘Purple Phase’ below.