Baby Queen drops new single ‘Ride Or Die’

The R&B-tinged cut was originally going to be included on her debut album, ‘Quarter Life Crisis’.

4th April 2024

Former DIY digital cover star Baby Queen - aka Bella Lathum - is back with ‘Ride Or Die’, her first new music since the release of debut album ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ last November.

A track that leans more into R&B influences than much of that LP - but still with her signature alt-pop magic - ‘Ride Or Die’ was written a few years ago and was originally set to be included on ‘Quarter Life Crisis’, before Bella decided that it didn’t quite fit in with the collection’s other songs.

It arrives alongside a new video - which you can check out below - and acts as an appetite-whetting standalone release to keep her Baby Kingdom of fans excited while she sets to work on album number two.

You can dive into our In Deep interview with Baby Queen below, or grab a copy of the print magazine it’s featured in via our online shop.

Baby Queen: Queen of Hearts

In Deep

Baby Queen: Queen of Hearts

Bella Latham has spent the past three years steadily amassing a dedicated following of loyal subjects in the form of her Baby Kingdom - a legion of fans who are set to stand by her, ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ and all.

Play Video

