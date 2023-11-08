Album Review

Baby Queen - Quarter Life Crisis

It finds substance in its shedding of the contrived.

Baby Queen - Quarter Life Crisis

Reviewer: Ben Tipple

Released: 10th November 2023

Label: Polydor

By all accounts, Bella Latham did not enjoy the process of pulling together her debut Baby Queen album. Although the early hype that surrounded her breakthrough singles back in 2020 and subsequent fame soundtracking Netflix’s instant cult favourite Heartstopper have certainly secured an army of dedicated fans, it also came with an almost unmanageable pressure. Paired with a creative process covering the best part of three years, ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ carries its name with a resounding insecurity, jolting its bedroom bubblegum pop from moments of cathartic self-acceptance to overwhelming self-doubt. Its uncertainty takes centre stage through Bella’s lyrical honesty, delving into her relationship to medication, vices, and the self-criticism that has led to a hefty amount of writer’s block.

The process has stripped Baby Queen of the more superficial elements that had begun to creep into her 2021 collection ‘The Yearbook’. This debut album proper finds substance in its shedding of the contrived, instead rallying against creative block with a “fuck it” attitude. There’s a beautiful resignation to her album-defining opening on standout midpoint, ‘Grow Up’. “I’m almost 25 but I feel like I’m 17,” she notes in an instantly-relatable pushback to the coming-of-age trope. “If I could grow up, I’d grow the fuck up.” It’s an understandable reaction to existing in a world that demands confidence and assuredness.

Instead, ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ finds its voice by accepting insecurity, and by realising that life’s answers are not linked to age - that the concept of growing up doesn’t follow a specific path, and there’s a certain magic in the fragile chaos that comes with it. Bella may not have enjoyed bringing ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ to life, but in facing her insecurities head on she chips away at the pristine Baby Queen polish and pairs her distinct brand of pop with real substance.

Play Video

Tags: Baby Queen, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Quarter Life Crisis via Rough Trade

Find ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ at Rough Trade

Cd - £12.99

Cd - £11.99

Vinyl LP (purple) - £26.99

Baby Queen Tickets

Leeds University Stylus, Leeds

Latest News

Girli announces sophomore album ‘Matriarchy’

Girli announces sophomore album Matriarchy

The Libertines announce intimate Albionay Tour

The Libertines announce intimate Albionay Tour

The National to play huge Crystal Palace Park show in summer 2024

The National to play huge Crystal Palace Park show in summer 2024

Dua Lipa is back with pulsing new single ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa is back with pulsing new single Houdini

Confidence Man drop new instrumental cut ‘Firebreak’

Confidence Man drop new instrumental cut Firebreak

Read More

In Deep

Baby Queen on her Baby Kingdom, Heartstopper, and debut album ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ for DIY In Deep

Baby Queen: Queen of Hearts

Bella Latham has spent the past three years steadily amassing a dedicated following of loyal subjects in the form of her Baby Kingdom - a legion of fans who are set to stand by her, ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ and all.

20th October 2023, 3:45pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY