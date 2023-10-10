News

Sigrid calls the recent cuts to BBC Introducing “a disgrace”

The comments came as part of the first episode of DIY’s new podcast Before They Knew Better.

10th October 2023
Words: Lisa Wright

Sigrid, News, Podcast

Sigrid has labelled the recent cuts to BBC Introducing “a disgrace”, continuing on to say that new artist development institutions such as these were integral to the progression of her own career.

Speaking on the first episode of DIY’s new podcast Before They Knew Better - available to stream now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Deezer, and all major podcast platforms - the Norwegian musician explained how both BBC Introducing and Norway’s broadcasting equivalent helped her in her early days.

“It’s a disgrace, it’s such a shame,” Sigrid said of the cuts, which have seen regional shows merged and the total number of shows cut from 32 to 20. “It’s so important to have these institutions that are not plastering young kids’ faces on national TV shows, where you then have all these expectations because you’ve been put out to the public maybe too soon.

“I think that’s what’s so amazing about BBC Introducing and the equivalent we have in Norway; they were a huge success factor for me because I just got a little bit of attention [at the right time]. I was even used as an example of someone who wasn’t a finished product but they wanted to nurture and give time and support.”

Elsewhere on the episode, Sigrid takes a more light-hearted look back at some of the most memorable moments of her youth, including her first sibling band, the Halloween costume she would recycle every year and the time she gave her cat a wedding.

Before They Knew Better is DIY’s new podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, hosted by Lisa Wright and Giles Bidder, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.

Tune into the first episode with Sigrid now, and remember to like and subscribe on your chosen platform!

Vinyl LP (black) - £27.99

