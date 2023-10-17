News

Olivia Dean talks cosy season, musical theatre, and The BRIT School in new episode of DIY’s Before They Knew Better

The Mercury Prize shortlisted star is the latest guest on DIY’s new podcast, unpacking all the cuteness and cringe of her younger years.

17th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following on from our inaugural podcast chat with Sigrid, this week we welcome the Mercury Prize shortlisted artist and all-round good egg, Olivia Dean.

Speaking on the latest episode of our Before They Knew Better podcast - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon - Olivia chats to us about attending the BRIT School, settling into her new place, and The Lion King live stage show.

“I got down to the final three in auditions and I was in ‘cub school’, where they train you and get your costume fitted”, she shares. “Everything was going fab. But by the end of the training I was too tall; I was taller than the Simba, so they had to let me go.”

Before They Knew Better is DIY’s new podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, hosted by Lisa Wright and Giles Bidder, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.

Tune into the second episode with Olivia Dean now, and remember to like and subscribe on your chosen platform!

Get tickets to watch Olivia Dean live now.

