Sigrid announces new EP ‘The Hype

Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid has today announced ‘The Hype’ EP (out 27th October), her first new music since the release of her critically acclaimed sophomore album ‘How To Let Go’. Inspired by a smorgasbord of influences, from UK electro-pop to a trip to Nashville, the project will capture Sigrid’s reflections on her breakout success and career thus far.

“On ‘The Hype’ EP I’ve written about wondering if you really did live up to the expectations, messing up, getting over someone, and: you’ll be fine! and I hope these lyrics will give you comfort in reading them, and the melodies make you wanna put it on repeat:)”, Sigrid has shared.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve had a thing for everything that is catchy - especially melodies you just can’t get out of your head. It doesn’t really matter what genre it is, as long as I wanna put it on repeat. No wonder I started making pop music! I’ve never really wanted to make one type of pop song, I just wanna write good songs. I’ve been writing and writing, and I felt like releasing one single this year just wasn’t enough, so I decided to put out an EP to show where I’m at now musically. I love the format: short and snappy, but enough time to showcase different sides to the songwriting, the story and the sound.”

Listen to the EP’s latest single ‘Ghost’, and check out its full tracklist below.

1. The Hype

2. Borderline

3. Ghost

4. Wanted It To Be You

