News

BIG SPECIAL to launch new single ‘Desperate Breakfast’ with a one-off gig at Bethnal Green’s Billy’s Cafe

The intimate gig, brought to you in conjunction with DIY, will take place in London next Tuesday (19th September).

15th September 2023
Words: Lisa Wright
Photos: Richard Mukuze

Big Special, Neu, News

Black Country duo BIG SPECIAL have already pricked up a considerable number of ears with their debut one-two of singles, ‘THIS HERE AIN’T WATER’ and ‘SHITHOUSE’. And now, to (tea and) toast the arrival of third offering ‘DESPERATE BREAKFAST’, the pair are putting on a not very big but very special one-off gig at Bethnal Green greasy spoon Billy’s Cafe.

Brought to you in conjunction with DIY and The Great Escape, the extremely intimate gig will take place on Tuesday 19th September, with free tickets available now via the sign up link.

Blending visceral punk chops and a soulful, full-bodied vocal, Joe Hicklin and Callum Moloney have already sold out London’s The Lexington months in advance so let’s just say, don’t sleep on this one.

Of the new track, Hicklin states: “’DESPERATE BREAKFAST’ is about that first meal of the day you have to force down before you drag yourself to the job you don’t want in the place you don’t want to be, and the normality of having no choice but to take part In that seemingly infinite routine. It is also in part about the similar cycle that occurs in unemployment. Either way, the morning brings desperation.”

The track also comes backed by a surreal, paper mâché head-filled video courtesy of Birmingham artist Tat Vision. “We love his work, it’s spookiness, the mixture of humour and pain in those faces,” says Hicklin.

Tickets for the show are available now.

BIG SPECIAL to launch new single 'Desperate Breakfast' with a one-off gig at Bethnal Green's Billy's Cafe

Tags: Big Special, Neu, News

Big Special Tickets

The Louisiana (Buy)

The Bodega (Buy)

Oporto (Buy)

The Lexington (Buy)

YES (The Basement) (Buy)

Latest News

Lauran Hibberd releases personal new single ‘I Suck At Grieving’

Lauran Hibberd releases personal new single I Suck At Grieving

Troye Sivan drops new track ‘Got Me Started’

Troye Sivan drops new track Got Me Started

Bleachers return with new single ‘Modern Girl’

Bleachers return with new single Modern Girl

Big Special release new single ‘Desperate Breakfast’

Big Special release new single Desperate Breakfast

Sleaford Mods to release new EP ‘More UK Grim’

Sleaford Mods to release new EP More UK Grim

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY