Bill Ryder-Jones offers up new single ‘If Tomorrow Starts Without Me

Kicking off 2024 in beautiful fashion, Bill Ryder-Jones’ upcoming fifth LP ‘Iechyd Da’ is due to arrive on 12th January (via Domino), but today he’s given us a small taste of what’s to come in the form of new single ‘If Tomorrow Starts Without Me’.

Containing what he describes as “probably the oldest lyric I’ve ever written”, the track is a string-led, moving contemplation of how life continues regardless of loss. Explaining more about the titular phrase, Bill has revealed that it “comes from when I was about 15 watching Eurotrash. There was a Thai sex-worker reading from a diary and she just read the words: ‘What if tomorrow starts without me?’ I just loved it. It’s always stuck with me.”



The release follows the new record’s lead single ‘This Can’t Go On’, and arrives alongside a poignant animated video directed by James Slater, which you can watch below.