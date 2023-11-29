News
Bill Ryder-Jones offers up new single ‘If Tomorrow Starts Without Me’
It’s the second track to be taken from his forthcoming fifth outing ‘Iechyd Da’.
Kicking off 2024 in beautiful fashion, Bill Ryder-Jones’ upcoming fifth LP ‘Iechyd Da’ is due to arrive on 12th January (via Domino), but today he’s given us a small taste of what’s to come in the form of new single ‘If Tomorrow Starts Without Me’.
Containing what he describes as “probably the oldest lyric I’ve ever written”, the track is a string-led, moving contemplation of how life continues regardless of loss. Explaining more about the titular phrase, Bill has revealed that it “comes from when I was about 15 watching Eurotrash. There was a Thai sex-worker reading from a diary and she just read the words: ‘What if tomorrow starts without me?’ I just loved it. It’s always stuck with me.”
The release follows the new record’s lead single ‘This Can’t Go On’, and arrives alongside a poignant animated video directed by James Slater, which you can watch below.
Bill also has a string of UK and EU live shows planned for the new year to celebrate ‘Iechyd Da’ being out in the world; you can catch one of them on the following dates.
JANUARY 2024
12 London, Rough Trade East (solo)
13 Cardiff, Spillers (solo)
16 Glasgow, Monorail (solo)
17 Manchester, Piccadilly (solo)
18 Nantwich, Applestump Records (solo)
MARCH 2024
12 Glasgow, Room 2
13 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
15 Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon
16 Manchester, New Century Hall
17 Bristol, Thekla
19 Brighton, CHALK
20 London, Islington Assembly Hall
21 Liverpool, Content
23 Amsterdam, Paradiso
24 Hamburg, Hafenklang
25 Berlin, Kantine am Berghain
27 Antwerp, Trix Bar
28 Paris, La Maroquinerie
30 Dublin, The Workman’s Club
31 Belfast, Black Box
