News

Bill Ryder-Jones offers up new single ‘If Tomorrow Starts Without Me

It’s the second track to be taken from his forthcoming fifth outing ‘Iechyd Da’.

Photo: Marieke Macklon

29th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Bill Ryder-Jones, News, Listen

Kicking off 2024 in beautiful fashion, Bill Ryder-Jones’ upcoming fifth LP ‘Iechyd Da’ is due to arrive on 12th January (via Domino), but today he’s given us a small taste of what’s to come in the form of new single ‘If Tomorrow Starts Without Me’.

Containing what he describes as “probably the oldest lyric I’ve ever written”, the track is a string-led, moving contemplation of how life continues regardless of loss. Explaining more about the titular phrase, Bill has revealed that it “comes from when I was about 15 watching Eurotrash. There was a Thai sex-worker reading from a diary and she just read the words: ‘What if tomorrow starts without me?’ I just loved it. It’s always stuck with me.”

The release follows the new record’s lead single ‘This Can’t Go On’, and arrives alongside a poignant animated video directed by James Slater, which you can watch below.

Play Video

Bill also has a string of UK and EU live shows planned for the new year to celebrate ‘Iechyd Da’ being out in the world; you can catch one of them on the following dates.

JANUARY 2024
12 London, Rough Trade East (solo)
13 Cardiff, Spillers (solo)
16 Glasgow, Monorail (solo)
17 Manchester, Piccadilly (solo)
18 Nantwich, Applestump Records (solo)

MARCH 2024
12 Glasgow, Room 2
13 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
15 Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon
16 Manchester, New Century Hall
17 Bristol, Thekla
19 Brighton, CHALK
20 London, Islington Assembly Hall
21 Liverpool, Content
23 Amsterdam, Paradiso
24 Hamburg, Hafenklang
25 Berlin, Kantine am Berghain
27 Antwerp, Trix Bar
28 Paris, La Maroquinerie
30 Dublin, The Workman’s Club
31 Belfast, Black Box

Get tickets to watch Bill Ryder-Jones live now.

Tags: Bill Ryder-Jones, News, Listen

Bill Ryder-Jones Tickets

Room 2, Glasgow

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

The Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

New Century, Manchester

Thekla, Bristol

Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

Chalk, Brighton

Chalk, Brighton

Islington Assembly Hall, London

CONTENT, Liverpool

Latest News

The Last Dinner Party, Royal Blood and Michael Kiwanuka among new additions to Rock Werchter 2024 bill

The Last Dinner Party, Royal Blood and Michael Kiwanuka among new additions to Rock Werchter 2024 bill

Nadine Shah shares video for new single ‘Twenty Things’

Nadine Shah shares video for new single Twenty Things

The Staves to play UK and EU tour in support of new album ‘All Now’

The Staves to play UK and EU tour in support of new album All Now

Another Sky announce new album ‘Beach Day’

Another Sky announce new album Beach Day

Lynks drops new track ‘(What Did You Expect From) Sex With A Stranger’

Lynks drops new track ‘(What Did You Expect From) Sex With A Stranger

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY