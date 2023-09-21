News
Bleachers return with new single ‘Modern Girl’
It’s the first hint of what to expect from a forthcoming album, and features on the latest Sex Education soundtrack too.
Anthemic and optimistic, ‘Modern Girl’ is the latest track from Bleachers, and the first to be taken from their as-yet-unannounced new album. Combining an earworm chorus with soaring instrumentation, the single will also be featured on the soundtrack of the final series of Netflix’s Sex Education.
The release acts as a follow up to their 2021 LP ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’, as well as their ‘Live At Radio City Music Hall’ live album from earlier this year.
You can read more about Bleachers in our cover interview with Jack Antonoff, and watch the video for ‘Modern Girl’ below:
