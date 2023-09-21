News

Bleachers return with new single ‘Modern Girl

It’s the first hint of what to expect from a forthcoming album, and features on the latest Sex Education soundtrack too.

Photo: Alex Lockett

21st September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Bleachers, News, Listen

Anthemic and optimistic, ‘Modern Girl’ is the latest track from Bleachers, and the first to be taken from their as-yet-unannounced new album. Combining an earworm chorus with soaring instrumentation, the single will also be featured on the soundtrack of the final series of Netflix’s Sex Education.

The release acts as a follow up to their 2021 LP ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’, as well as their ‘Live At Radio City Music Hall’ live album from earlier this year.

You can read more about Bleachers in our cover interview with Jack Antonoff, and watch the video for ‘Modern Girl’ below:

Play Video

Tags: Bleachers, News, Listen

Latest News

Lauran Hibberd releases personal new single ‘I Suck At Grieving’

Lauran Hibberd releases personal new single I Suck At Grieving

Troye Sivan drops new track ‘Got Me Started’

Troye Sivan drops new track Got Me Started

Big Special release new single ‘Desperate Breakfast’

Big Special release new single Desperate Breakfast

Sleaford Mods to release new EP ‘More UK Grim’

Sleaford Mods to release new EP More UK Grim

STONE share news of new EP ‘Punkadonk 2’

STONE share news of new EP Punkadonk 2

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY