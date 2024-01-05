Bob Vylan challenge austerity on new track ‘Hunger Games

Punk duo Bob Vylan have kicked off their year by dropping a fiery new single, entitled ‘Hunger Games’. It follows ‘He’s A Man’ as the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming new album ‘Humble As The Sun’, which is set to arrive on 5th April.

“‘Hunger Games’ is like a rallying cry for everybody that’s sick of suffering due this economic crisis that we’re living with”, Bobby Vylan has said of the new cut.

“‘Cost of living crisis’ makes it sound sound neat and tidy but it’s a direct result of years of austerity, politicians that prioritise their selfish desires before the good of the country and a capitalist system that is allowing landlords, and big companies to operate unchecked. It talks about the economic hardships many of us are facing but it doesn’t just leave it there. It offers hope and inspiration. It attempts to remind people of the power and worth that we posses despite our financial earnings.”

Watch the video for ‘Hunger Games’ below.