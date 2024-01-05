News

Bob Vylan challenge austerity on new track 'Hunger Games'

Their new album, ‘Humble As The Sun’, is slated for release this Spring.

Photo: Ki Price

5th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Punk duo Bob Vylan have kicked off their year by dropping a fiery new single, entitled ‘Hunger Games’. It follows ‘He’s A Man’ as the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming new album ‘Humble As The Sun’, which is set to arrive on 5th April.

“‘Hunger Games’ is like a rallying cry for everybody that’s sick of suffering due this economic crisis that we’re living with”, Bobby Vylan has said of the new cut.

“‘Cost of living crisis’ makes it sound sound neat and tidy but it’s a direct result of years of austerity, politicians that prioritise their selfish desires before the good of the country and a capitalist system that is allowing landlords, and big companies to operate unchecked. It talks about the economic hardships many of us are facing but it doesn’t just leave it there. It offers hope and inspiration. It attempts to remind people of the power and worth that we posses despite our financial earnings.”

Watch the video for ‘Hunger Games’ below.

To mark the album’s release, Bob Vylan will also be playing a handful of instore shows at Rough Trade record shops - most are already sold out, but they’ve just added another out-store date with Kingston’s Banquet Records. You can check out their full show schedule here:

APRIL 2024
05 London, Banquet Records (out store performance at Fighting Cocks)
09 Nottingham, Rough Trade (sold out)
10 Bristol, Rough Trade (sold out)
11 London, Rough Trade East (sold out)

