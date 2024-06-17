News

Bree Runway shares new single ‘Just Like That’

Release via her own label, it marks her return as a fully independent artist.

Photo: Fraser Taylor

17th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Bree Runway, News, Listen, , Watch

After a short hiatus, Bree Runway is back, kicking off her next chapter with a statement-making new single, ‘Just LIke That’. 

Released via Bree’s own independent label, ‘FREE RUNWAY RECORDS’, the track was co-produced by EASYFUN, LIOHN & KLAHR, and is her first new music since 2023’s ‘Be The One’. What’s more, it’s also her first release as a fully independent artist, acting as what she’s described as “this loud, spiky, destructive reintroduction to the world.”

Continuing, Bree has commented: “it’s not only a PSA that I’m back and I’m here to stay, but a reminder to myself that no matter how far I fall behind the fierce, confident, version of myself from the inevitable ways of life and this industry, I have the power to piece myself back to together ‘just like that’. 

“The process wasn’t as easy as I made it look, but I’m so proud of the groundwork I’ve done to create this newly, levelled up Bree Runway, who will be pressing nothing but gas now that we’re back. Like I said in verse 2 “indie but imma still do it majorly” and imma do it till the wheels fall the fuck off, we’re motherfucking BACK!”

Check out the video for ‘Just Like That’ here: 

Play Video

Tags: Bree Runway, News, Listen, , Watch

Latest News

Baby Queen, Nina Nesbitt, CATTY and more added to lineup for Stevie Nicks’ BST Hyde Park headline day

Baby Queen, Nina Nesbitt, CATTY and more added to lineup for Stevie Nicks’ BST Hyde Park headline day

Paul McCartney announces Got Back 2024 UK shows 

Paul McCartney announces Got Back 2024 UK shows 

Latitude, Download, and Isle of Wight Festivals all remove Barclays partnership following band boycott

Latitude, Download, and Isle of Wight Festivals all remove Barclays partnership following band boycott

STONE share new single ‘Queen’ and announce Autumn 2024 UK tour

STONE share new single Queen’ and announce Autumn 2024 UK tour

86TVs announce Autumn 2024 UK and EU tour

86TVs announce Autumn 2024 UK and EU tour

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY