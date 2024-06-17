Bree Runway shares new single ‘Just Like That’

After a short hiatus, Bree Runway is back, kicking off her next chapter with a statement-making new single, ‘Just LIke That’.

Released via Bree’s own independent label, ‘FREE RUNWAY RECORDS’, the track was co-produced by EASYFUN, LIOHN & KLAHR, and is her first new music since 2023’s ‘Be The One’. What’s more, it’s also her first release as a fully independent artist, acting as what she’s described as “this loud, spiky, destructive reintroduction to the world.”

Continuing, Bree has commented: “it’s not only a PSA that I’m back and I’m here to stay, but a reminder to myself that no matter how far I fall behind the fierce, confident, version of myself from the inevitable ways of life and this industry, I have the power to piece myself back to together ‘just like that’.

“The process wasn’t as easy as I made it look, but I’m so proud of the groundwork I’ve done to create this newly, levelled up Bree Runway, who will be pressing nothing but gas now that we’re back. Like I said in verse 2 “indie but imma still do it majorly” and imma do it till the wheels fall the fuck off, we’re motherfucking BACK!”

Check out the video for ‘Just Like That’ here: