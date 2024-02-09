News

Caity Baser drops unapologetic video for new single 'I'm A Problem

It’s the BRIT nominee’s first visual with choreographed dancing, too.

9th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Ahead of the release of her new mixtape ‘Still Learning’ next month (it’s out on 14th March), Caity Baser has today shared her latest track ‘I’m A Problem’.

Packed full of attitude, the song sees Caity clap back at internet trolls and naysayers, and is, in her words, “the epitome of female rage and cuntiness!” Continuing, she has commented: “It’s for all the people that are ‘too loud’ or ‘annoying’ - there is nothing wrong with being confident and living life hard! The people that hate on you are just jealous and they wanna be like you COS YOU’RE A PROBLEM! Feel empowered. Feel happy. Feel cunty. And don’t let anybody get in your way. That’s what I do - life is literally a giggle so do what you want; nobody cares - stay problematic.”

This confidence is also channeled in the new video for ‘I’m A Problem’, in which Caity embraces choreo and sticks her middle finger up to her haters (quite literally). Watch it here:

Play Video

To mark the release of ‘Still Learning’, Caity’s also going to be heading out on a headline tour of the UK and Ireland this Spring. Catch her live on the following dates:

MARCH 2024
26 Leeds, O2 Academy
27 Manchester, Academy
28 Nottingham, Rock City
31 Belfast, The Limelight 2

APRIL 2024
01 Dublin, 3Olympia, Dublin
03 Glasgow, O2 Academy
04 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
05 Birmingham, O2 Academy
06 Cardiff, The Great Hall
08 Bristol, O2 Academy
09 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
17 Norwich, University of East Anglia
19 London, Hammersmith Apollo

Get tickets to watch Caity Baser live now.

