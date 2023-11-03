Caity Baser announces new mixtape ‘Still Learning

Breakout pop riser Caity Baser has revealed plans to release a new 14-track mixtape, ‘Still Learning’, on 12th March 2024 via EMI Records / Chosen Music. It’s set to be her longest project to date, and will feature recent singles ‘X&Y’, ‘2468’, and ‘Pretty Boys’.

“This mixtape is a window into everything that I’ve experienced in the last year or two: all the fucking nonsense from boys, the amazing times with my best mates, my fans, the mistakes I’ve made and everything else”, Caity has said of ‘Still Learning’. “It’s also me trying new things - there’s some new sounds on there, stuff you’ve not heard from me before, but I love it all and it’s honest and real to me and I hope you love it as much as I do!”

The full tracklist for the mixtape is as follows:



1. I’m A Problem

2. The Plot

3. Showgirl

4. Pretty Boys

5. I Love Making Bad Boys Cry

6. Fuck Every Love Song

7. 2468

8. X&Y

9. Everything Everywhere All At Once

10. Bicker

11. Grow Up

12. Oh Well

13. Choose Me

14. I’ll Be Here For You

