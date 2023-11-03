Caity Baser announces new mixtape ‘Still Learning

News

Breakout pop riser Caity Baser has revealed plans to release a new 14-track mixtape, ‘Still Learning’, on 12th March 2024 via EMI Records / Chosen Music. It’s set to be her longest project to date, and will feature recent singles ‘X&Y’, ‘2468’, and ‘Pretty Boys’.

“This mixtape is a window into everything that I’ve experienced in the last year or two: all the fucking nonsense from boys, the amazing times with my best mates, my fans, the mistakes I’ve made and everything else”, Caity has said of ‘Still Learning’. “It’s also me trying new things - there’s some new sounds on there, stuff you’ve not heard from me before, but I love it all and it’s honest and real to me and I hope you love it as much as I do!”

The full tracklist for the mixtape is as follows:

1. I’m A Problem
2. The Plot
3. Showgirl
4. Pretty Boys
5. I Love Making Bad Boys Cry
6. Fuck Every Love Song
7. 2468
8. X&Y
9. Everything Everywhere All At Once
10. Bicker
11. Grow Up
12. Oh Well
13. Choose Me
14. I’ll Be Here For You

Alongside the mixtape announcement, Caity has also shared plans for her ‘Still Learning’ 2024 UK tour, for which the tickets will be available at a capped price to ensure increased accessibility to her gigs. “I wouldn’t want someone to not come to one of my shows because of money or whatever - especially with everything that’s going on in the world at the moment”, she has said. “We’re all in this together and without all of my fans none of this would be happening. You got me here, so you should be there at my shows!”

Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am on 10th November, and you can find out Caity’s full 2024 ‘Still Learning’ tour schedule below.

MARCH 2024
26 Leeds, O2 Academy
27 Manchester, Manchester Academy
28 Nottingham, Rock City
30 Liverpool, O2 Academy

APRIL 2024
01 Dublin, 3Olympia
03 Glasgow, O2 Academy
04 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
06 Cardiff, The Great Hall
07 Birmingham, O2 Academy
08 Bristol, O2 Academy
09 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
17 Norwich, University of East Anglia
19 London, Hammersmith Apollo

