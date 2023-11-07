Cardinals share debut single proper ‘Roseland

Ireland’s Cardinals have today shared ‘Roseland’, their first release for So Young Records and their debut single proper (following the self-released tracks ‘Amsterdam’ and ‘The Brow’, which debuted on Bandcamp earlier this year).

Having spent their teenage years frequenting Cork’s live circuit, the band realised that they “were into what we were hearing but knew we could never be part of it”, explains frontman Euan Manning. “We wanted to juxtapose ourselves, not for the sake of doing something different but because we have pop-leaning influences and didn’t want to shy away from that.”

Merging 80s-influenced indie, shoegaze, and Irish trad folk, the young six-piece’s latest is named after a New York ballroom. Speaking on the track, Euan has said: “I think I was trying to write a folk song about Cork city and a story that took place there. It touches on some new aspects of our music, so it felt right to have it as our next release.”

Cardinals are also set to play DIY’s stage at The Victoria next week (15th November) as part of The Great Escape’s First Fifty showcase. Tickets have sold out, so if you’re lucky enough to have nabbed one, we’ll see you down the front!

You can listen to ‘Roseland’ here: