News

Cardinals share debut single proper ‘Roseland

The band are set to play DIY’s stage at The Great Escape’s First Fifty showcase next week.

Photo: Emilyn Cardona

7th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Cardinals, News, Listen

Ireland’s Cardinals have today shared ‘Roseland’, their first release for So Young Records and their debut single proper (following the self-released tracks ‘Amsterdam’ and ‘The Brow’, which debuted on Bandcamp earlier this year).

Having spent their teenage years frequenting Cork’s live circuit, the band realised that they “were into what we were hearing but knew we could never be part of it”, explains frontman Euan Manning. “We wanted to juxtapose ourselves, not for the sake of doing something different but because we have pop-leaning influences and didn’t want to shy away from that.”

Merging 80s-influenced indie, shoegaze, and Irish trad folk, the young six-piece’s latest is named after a New York ballroom. Speaking on the track, Euan has said: “I think I was trying to write a folk song about Cork city and a story that took place there. It touches on some new aspects of our music, so it felt right to have it as our next release.”

Cardinals are also set to play DIY’s stage at The Victoria next week (15th November) as part of The Great Escape’s First Fifty showcase. Tickets have sold out, so if you’re lucky enough to have nabbed one, we’ll see you down the front!

You can listen to ‘Roseland’ here:

Play Video

Tags: Cardinals, News, Listen

Latest News

Heartworms unveils new single and video for ‘May I Comply’

Heartworms unveils new single and video for May I Comply

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce 2024 live shows, including UK and Europe dates

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce 2024 live shows, including UK and Europe dates

Felix White is the latest guest on Before They Knew Better

Felix White is the latest guest on Before They Knew Better

Tate McRae announces sophomore album ‘Think Later’

Tate McRae announces sophomore album Think Later

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are DIY’s November 2023 cover stars

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are DIYs November 2023 cover stars

Coming Up

Lime Garden - One More Thing artwork

Lime Garden - One More Thing red Vinyl LP - £22.99

MGMT - Loss Of Life artwork

MGMT - Loss Of Life blue Vinyl LP - £32.99

IDLES - TANGK artwork

IDLES - TANGK pink Vinyl LP - £27.99

Crawlers - The Mess We Seem To Make artwork

Crawlers - The Mess We Seem To Make white Vinyl LP - £23.99

Fucked Up - The Chemistry Of Common Life artwork

Fucked Up - The Chemistry Of Common Life orange Vinyl LP - £37.99

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY