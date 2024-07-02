Jessie Ware and Romy team up on new collab track ‘Lift You Up’

Glasto may be over for another year, but Jessie Ware and Romy are keeping the party going with their new dancefloor-filling joint single, ‘Lift You Up’.

Produced by pop legend Stuart Price (Madonna, Kylie), the track was given its live debut on Saturday night at Glastonbury when Jessie brought out Romy during her West Holts Stage headline set, and is an infectious disco-house fusion of the pair’s signature styles (both Jessie’s latest ‘That! Feels Good!’ and Romy’s solo debut ‘Mid Air’ were named among DIY’s Best Albums of 2023).

“I was so excited to be in the room with my friend and to see how she works and to hear her beautiful voice”, Jessie has said of ‘Lift You Up’. “It’s a song that’s about both of us being too hard on ourselves, and not believing enough in ourselves. I think anyone can relate to that.”

Sharing more about their friendship, Romy has added: “Sometimes we all need a friend there to lift us up and help us see things differently. A memory comes to mind of Jessie and I backstage at a festival, when I was just starting to play my solo music live and I was still figuring things out. She hyped me up and helped me believe in myself when I was feeling unsure. The conversation we had really stayed with me and was definitely in my mind when we were writing the lyrics.”

Check out the pair’s Glasto performance of ‘Lift You Up’ and revisit all of Saturday’s action from across Worthy Farm below.