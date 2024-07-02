News

Jessie Ware and Romy team up on new collab track ‘Lift You Up’

The feel-good, disco-flecked cut was debuted onstage during Jessie’s Glasto set on Saturday.

2nd July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Jessie Ware, Romy, News, Listen

Glasto may be over for another year, but Jessie Ware and Romy are keeping the party going with their new dancefloor-filling joint single, ‘Lift You Up’. 

Produced by pop legend Stuart Price (Madonna, Kylie), the track was given its live debut on Saturday night at Glastonbury when Jessie brought out Romy during her West Holts Stage headline set, and is an infectious disco-house fusion of the pair’s signature styles (both Jessie’s latest ‘That! Feels Good!’ and Romy’s solo debut ‘Mid Air’ were named among DIY’s Best Albums of 2023). 

“I was so excited to be in the room with my friend and to see how she works and to hear her beautiful voice”, Jessie has said of ‘Lift You Up’. “It’s a song that’s about both of us being too hard on ourselves, and not believing enough in ourselves. I think anyone can relate to that.”

Sharing more about their friendship, Romy has added: “Sometimes we all need a friend there to lift us up and help us see things differently. A memory comes to mind of Jessie and I backstage at a festival, when I was just starting to play my solo music live and I was still figuring things out. She hyped me up and helped me believe in myself when I was feeling unsure. The conversation we had really stayed with me and was definitely in my mind when we were writing the lyrics.”

Check out the pair’s Glasto performance of ‘Lift You Up’ and revisit all of Saturday’s action from across Worthy Farm below. 

Coldplay, Little Simz and more: all the highlights from Saturday at Glastonbury 2024

Live Review

Coldplay, Little Simz and more: all the highlights from Saturday at Glastonbury 2024

It’s a scorcher of a day thanks to performances from the likes of Coldplay, Little Simz, The Last Dinner Party and more.

Play Video

Get tickets to watch Jessie Ware live now.

Tags: Jessie Ware, Romy, News, Listen

Latest News

Mad Cool Festival announces 2024 set times 

Mad Cool Festival announces 2024 set times 

Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein concludes series two of Before They Knew Better

Sleater-Kinneys Carrie Brownstein concludes series two of Before They Knew Better

Honeyglaze unveil second album preview ‘Cold Caller’

Honeyglaze unveil second album preview Cold Caller’

beabadoobee shares video for new single ‘Ever Seen’

beabadoobee shares video for new single Ever Seen’

Dua Lipa announces Summer 2025 Wembley Stadium show

Dua Lipa announces Summer 2025 Wembley Stadium show

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY