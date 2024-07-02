beabadoobee shares video for new single ‘Ever Seen’

Following the release of recent singles ‘Take A Bite’ and ‘Coming Home’, beabadoobee has now unveiled the third offering from her forthcoming third album, ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’ (out on 16th August via Dirty Hit).

New cut ‘Ever Seen’ was written when Bea was on tour with Taylor Swift, and, according to a press release, encapsulates the euphoria and freedom of being in a crowd at Glastonbury (which, incidentally, are two feelings we know well - check out our 2024 festival reports here).

What’s more, ‘Ever Seen’ also comes accompanied by a Jake Erland-directed video that follows Bea’s various adventures in Japan, framing them as if she’s the protagonist in her own coming-of-age film. Check it out: