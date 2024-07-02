News

beabadoobee shares video for new single ‘Ever Seen’

The coming-of-age style visualiser was shot in Japan by Jake Erland.

Photo: Jules Moskovtchenko

2nd July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of recent singles ‘Take A Bite’ and ‘Coming Home’, beabadoobee has now unveiled the third offering from her forthcoming third album, ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’ (out on 16th August via Dirty Hit).  

New cut ‘Ever Seen’ was written when Bea was on tour with Taylor Swift, and, according to a press release, encapsulates the euphoria and freedom of being in a crowd at Glastonbury (which, incidentally, are two feelings we know well - check out our 2024 festival reports here). 

What’s more, ‘Ever Seen’ also comes accompanied by a Jake Erland-directed video that follows Bea’s various adventures in Japan, framing them as if she’s the protagonist in her own coming-of-age film. Check it out:   

‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’ tracklist:
1. Take A Bite
2. California
3. One Time
4. Real Man
5. Tie My Shoes
6. Girl Song
7. Coming Home
8. Ever Seen
9. Cruel Affair
10. Post 
11. Beaches
12. Everything I Want 
13. The Man Who Left Too Soon
14. This Is How It Went

Get tickets to watch beabadoobee live now.

