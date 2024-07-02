Honeyglaze unveil second album preview ‘Cold Caller’

Having recently confirmed that their sophomore album ‘Real Deal’ will arrive on 20th September via Fat Possum, London’s Honeyglaze have now shared the record’s second track, ‘Cold Caller’.

In comparison to biting lead single ‘Don’t’, ‘Cold Caller’ is a richly layered, more melodic offering that mines the emotional depths of social isolation. Speaking about the new cut, the band have said: “It’s funny, because it’s a complete dynamic reversal: the last person you’d usually want attention from is a cold caller. Can you imagine how lonely someone must feel if you aren’t getting enough from them? Wishful thinking and delusion determine your reality more than you’d think.”

In addition to the new song, Honeyglaze have also just shared details of a run of intimate instore dates, which will act as a warm up for their full UK tour this Autumn/Winter. You can listen to ‘Cold Caller’, find out more about ‘Real Deal’, and check out the band’s upcoming tour schedule below.