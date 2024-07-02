News
Honeyglaze unveil second album preview ‘Cold Caller’
The London trio have also announced a run of UK instore dates, set to take place this Autumn.
Having recently confirmed that their sophomore album ‘Real Deal’ will arrive on 20th September via Fat Possum, London’s Honeyglaze have now shared the record’s second track, ‘Cold Caller’.
In comparison to biting lead single ‘Don’t’, ‘Cold Caller’ is a richly layered, more melodic offering that mines the emotional depths of social isolation. Speaking about the new cut, the band have said: “It’s funny, because it’s a complete dynamic reversal: the last person you’d usually want attention from is a cold caller. Can you imagine how lonely someone must feel if you aren’t getting enough from them? Wishful thinking and delusion determine your reality more than you’d think.”
In addition to the new song, Honeyglaze have also just shared details of a run of intimate instore dates, which will act as a warm up for their full UK tour this Autumn/Winter. You can listen to ‘Cold Caller’, find out more about ‘Real Deal’, and check out the band’s upcoming tour schedule below.
‘Real Deal’ Tracklist:
1. Hide
2. Cold Caller
3. Pretty Girls
4. Safety Pins
5. Don’t
6. TMJ
7. I Feel It All
8. Ghost
9. TV
10. Real Deal
11. Movies
‘Real Deal’ tour dates:
SEPTEMBER 2024 (instore shows)
19 Rough Trade East, London
20 Rough Trade, Nottingham
23 Crash, Leeds
26 Rough Trade, Bristol
NOVEMBER 2024 (headline shows)
26 King Tuts, Glasgow
28 Yes, Manchester
29 Exchange, Bristol
30 Heartbreakers, Southampton
DECEMBER 2024 (headline shows)
01 Green Door Store, Brighton
03 Village Underground, London
04 Trix Bar, Antwerp
05 Supersonic Records, Paris
07 Yuca, Cologne
08 Turmzimmer, Hamburg
10 Cassiopeia, Berlin
Read More
Honeyglaze: “We’ve never tried to consciously fit in”
With their debut album released this month, Speedy Wunderground’s latest signings are weaving a heady, hypnotic spell.
6th April 2022, 9:46am
Honeyglaze announce self-titled debut album
Listen to new single ‘Shadows’ now.
12th January 2022, 10:33am
Popular right now
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.