Cat Burns unveils soaring new ballad ‘alone’
She’s also set to perform at a handful of festivals this summer, including Brockwell Park’s Mighty Hoopla.
Having just been confirmed for this summer’s Mighty Hoopla lineup, South London’s Cat Burns has now unveiled the soaring ballad ‘alone’, marking her first solo release of 2024.
It follows the release of last year’s tracks ‘you don’t love me anymore’ and ‘know that you’re not alone’, as well as ‘Wasted Youth’ - a collaboration with East Midlands-based producer goddard - which arrived back in January.
This new cut sees the award winning Steve Mac (Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Charli XCX) credited on co-writing and production duties, and marks the start of an exciting new era in Cat’s music after her recent meteoric rise (which saw her scoop three BRIT nominations, an Ivor Novello nomination, and a place on the BBC Sound Of 2023 shortlist).
You can listen to ‘alone’ and check out Cat’s upcoming festival performances below.
MAY 2024
10-11 Lancaster, Highest Point Festival
25 Port Talbot, In It Together Festival
JUNE 2024
02 London, Mighty Hoopla Festival
AUGUST 2024
24 Oxfordshire, The Big Feastival
