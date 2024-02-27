Cat Burns unveils soaring new ballad ‘alone’

Having just been confirmed for this summer’s Mighty Hoopla lineup, South London’s Cat Burns has now unveiled the soaring ballad ‘alone’, marking her first solo release of 2024.

It follows the release of last year’s tracks ‘you don’t love me anymore’ and ‘know that you’re not alone’, as well as ‘Wasted Youth’ - a collaboration with East Midlands-based producer goddard - which arrived back in January.

This new cut sees the award winning Steve Mac (Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Charli XCX) credited on co-writing and production duties, and marks the start of an exciting new era in Cat’s music after her recent meteoric rise (which saw her scoop three BRIT nominations, an Ivor Novello nomination, and a place on the BBC Sound Of 2023 shortlist).

You can listen to ‘alone’ and check out Cat’s upcoming festival performances below.

MAY 2024

10-11 Lancaster, Highest Point Festival

25 Port Talbot, In It Together Festival

JUNE 2024

02 London, Mighty Hoopla Festival

AUGUST 2024

24 Oxfordshire, The Big Feastival