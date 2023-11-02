News

Cat Burns returns with hopeful new track 'Know That You're Not Alone

The BRIT-nominee has recently supported Ed Sheeran and made her Glasto debut.

2nd November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

South London’s Cat Burns has today returned to share her latest single, the uplifting and buoyant ‘know that you’re not alone’. It follows what’s been a very rapid rise for the star, having been nominated for the BRIT’s Rising Star Award (as well as being up for the ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Best Pop/R&B’ awards); playing Glastonbury this summer; and completing her debut headline tour of North America.

Discussing her new track, Cat has said: “‘know that you’re not alone’ is a song for anyone feeling lost and confused in their life, that they aren’t the only one feeling this way. It’s good to lean on people around you to take the weight off the feeling.”

You can watch the official lyric video for ‘know that you’re not alone’ below.

Play Video

