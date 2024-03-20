Cat Burns confirms debut album ‘early twenties’

Three-time BRIT Award nominee Cat Burns has announced that her anticipated debut album, ‘early twenties’, will be released on 12th July via Since ‘93/Sony RCA.

The news follows the release of November single ‘know that you’re not alone’ and more recent cut ‘alone’, as well as the confirmation that Cat will be appearing at this summer’s Mighty Hoopla knees up.

“’early twenties’ is my love letter to this period of time in my life”, she has said of the LP. “It’s my attempt at showcasing the highs and lows of being in your early twenties. The album talks about romantic relationships, both my own and people closest to me, whilst also speaking about self introspection and accepting who you are.”

Listen to Cat’s latest track ‘alone’ and check out the album artwork for ‘early twenties’ below.