News

Cat Burns confirms debut album ‘early twenties’

The breakout South London star has already supported the likes of Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith.

Photo: Tami Aftab

20th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Cat Burns, News, Listen

Three-time BRIT Award nominee Cat Burns has announced that her anticipated debut album, ‘early twenties’, will be released on 12th July via Since ‘93/Sony RCA.

The news follows the release of November single ‘know that you’re not alone’ and more recent cut ‘alone’, as well as the confirmation that Cat will be appearing at this summer’s Mighty Hoopla knees up.

“’early twenties’ is my love letter to this period of time in my life”, she has said of the LP. “It’s my attempt at showcasing the highs and lows of being in your early twenties. The album talks about romantic relationships, both my own and people closest to me, whilst also speaking about self introspection and accepting who you are.”

Listen to Cat’s latest track ‘alone’ and check out the album artwork for ‘early twenties’ below.

Play Video
Cat Burns announces debut album 'early twenties'

Tags: Cat Burns, News, Listen

Latest News

Allie X announces ‘Girl With No Face’ UK and Ireland tour dates

Allie X announces Girl With No Face’ UK and Ireland tour dates

Beyoncé unveils details of forthcoming new album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Beyoncé unveils details of forthcoming new album Cowboy Carter’

John Grant shares funky lead single ‘It’s A Bitch’ from newly announced LP ‘The Art Of The Lie’

John Grant shares funky lead single It’s A Bitch’ from newly announced LP The Art Of The Lie’

The Gaslight Anthem are releasing new EP ‘History Books - Short Stories’ this week

The Gaslight Anthem are releasing new EP History Books — Short Stories’ this week

Pulp announce first shows in US and Canada for over a decade

Pulp announce first shows in US and Canada for over a decade

Merchandise at Rough Trade

Muse - Unisex T-Shirt Origin of Symmetry Dip Dye, Mineral Wash, Dye Wash artwork

Muse - Unisex T-Shirt Origin of Symmetry Dip Dye, Mineral Wash, Dye Wash £22.49

RT Pixel
The Beatles - 1000 Piece Jigsaws - Let It Be artwork

The Beatles - 1000 Piece Jigsaws - Let It Be £15.99

RT Pixel
Iggy Pop - Unisex T-Shirt Wings artwork

Iggy Pop - Unisex T-Shirt Wings £22.49

RT Pixel
Placebo - Unisex T-Shirt Eclipse artwork

Placebo - Unisex T-Shirt Eclipse £22.49

RT Pixel
The Rolling Stones - Unisex Embellished T-Shirt Logo & Tongue Diamante, Embellished, Crystals, Rhinestones, Red Diamante, White Diamante artwork

The Rolling Stones - Unisex Embellished T-Shirt Logo & Tongue Diamante, Embellished, Crystals, Rhinestones, Red Diamante, White Diamante £22.49

RT Pixel

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY