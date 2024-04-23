News

Cat Burns chats Ed Sheeran, sisterhood, and neurodiversity on latest episode of Before They Knew Better

Ahead of the arrival of her anticipated debut album, we delve into the BRIT nominee’s formative years.

23rd April 2024

We’re back with another brand new episode of DIY’s podcast Before They Knew Better, and this week our special guest is the three-time BRIT Award nominated Cat Burns, who’s recently announced that her fittingly titled debut album ‘early twenties’ will arrive this summer.

Rewinding a bit further back, our co-hosts Lisa Wright and Giles Bidder chat to Cat all about going to BRIT School, sisterhood, and the challenges that come with being a bona fide pop star (she’s toured with Ed Sheeran, don’t ya know) who is neurodiverse.

Speaking on the podcast about working in the music industry as someone with autism, Cat explains: “I think if it’s something that you really want to do, if it’s your special interest, then the pros are that you’re going to be really focused on it and will find every which way possible to make it happen. I think then the harder parts would be dealing with the other voices - or the other cooks in the kitchen - that might have a varying opinion. You have to learn how to navigate communicating your point, and validating other people’s [opinions]. But if you’re prepared for that, and if you have your ways of coping and handling those big emotions, then there’s no reason why you can’t do it. You will get there and create a space that is respectful of how you work.”

Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and all major podcast platforms - is DIY’s podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.

You can catch up on on Series Two so far here, and listen to our new episode with Cat Burns below. Don’t forget to like and subscribe!

