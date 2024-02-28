Charli XCX confirms new album ‘brat’

The wait for new music is (nearly) over! Charli XCX has taken to her socials to confirm that her upcoming next project will be titled ‘brat’, and is expected to arrive this summer.

Most of the details are still under wraps, but the pop icon has revealed that ‘brat’ will be “15 songs. 41:23 minutes long. on repeat.”

Set to be Charli’s sixth studio LP - following on from 2022’s ‘CRASH’ - the release will mark the start of her new era, after last year’s two sucker-punch singles (Sam Smith collab ‘In The City’ and Barbie soundtrack cut ‘Speed Drive’) further cemented her status as one of the planet’s greatest pop stars.

While we wait with bated breath for more intel, you can listen to a snippet of ‘brat”s lead single ‘Von dutch’ - which arrives tomorrow! - below.