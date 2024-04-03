News

Charli XCX announces 2024 UK arena tour

She posted a picture of a baggie printed with the intel on her socials, obvs.

Photo: Terrence O'Connor

3rd April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Charli XCX’s sixth LP ‘brat’ is coming this summer - 7th June, to be precise - and anticipation is most definitely mounting.

The pop icon has just announced details of a UK tour which will see her stop off in Manchester, London, Birmingham, and Glasgow this winter, and she’ll also be joined by special guest Shygirl on all four arena dates.

Access to pre-sale tickets will be available to fans who pre-order ‘brat’ before 3:00pm on 9th April (with pre-sale opening at 9:00am on 10th April), while remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday 12th April at 9:00am.

What’s more, Charli’s also treated us to not one but two new cuts - ‘Club classics’ and ‘B2b’, which follow her storming single ‘von Dutch’ - and confirmed the album’s full tracklist. Dive in below…

UK arena tour dates:

NOVEMBER 2024
27 Manchester, Co-op Live Arena
28 London, The O2
29 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

DECEMBER 2024
02 Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena

‘brat’ tracklist:

1. 360
2. Club classics
3. Sympathy is a knife
4. I might say something stupid
5. Talk talk
6. Von dutch
7. Everything is romantic
8. Rewind
9. So I
10. Girl, so confusing
11. Apple
12. B2b
13. Mean girls
14. I think about it all the time
15. 365

