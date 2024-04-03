Charli XCX announces 2024 UK arena tour

Charli XCX’s sixth LP ‘brat’ is coming this summer - 7th June, to be precise - and anticipation is most definitely mounting.

The pop icon has just announced details of a UK tour which will see her stop off in Manchester, London, Birmingham, and Glasgow this winter, and she’ll also be joined by special guest Shygirl on all four arena dates.

Access to pre-sale tickets will be available to fans who pre-order ‘brat’ before 3:00pm on 9th April (with pre-sale opening at 9:00am on 10th April), while remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday 12th April at 9:00am.

What’s more, Charli’s also treated us to not one but two new cuts - ‘Club classics’ and ‘B2b’, which follow her storming single ‘von Dutch’ - and confirmed the album’s full tracklist. Dive in below…

