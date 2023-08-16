News
Charli XCX shares video for Barbie track ‘Speed Drive’
A pink convertible corvette? A cameo from Sam Smith? Could we wish for anymore? Probs not.
Undeniably one of the summer’s biggest bangers, Charli XCX has now shared the official video for ‘Speed Drive’, her iconic cut from ‘Barbie The Album’ and we could not be more here for it.
Starring herself and vlogger Devon Lee Carlson, the clip — which also comes co-directed by Charli alongside Ramez Silyan — sees the pair literally doing donuts in the kind of pink convertible corvette that Barbie herself would be envious of. Throw in a cameo from Sam Smith — dropping hints about a potential collab, naturally — and it’s got all the right ingredients for an iconic clip.
The track gets taken from the recently-released ‘Barbie The Album’ — the soundtrack to that little-known film-slash-cultural phenomenon Barbie — and is just one of Charli’s current forays into the world of film and television: as well as ‘Speed Drive’, she’s also contributed to the score of upcoming comedy Bottoms, and will be working alongside Jack Antonoff on the soundtrack for upcoming David Lowry film Mother Mary.
Watch the video for ‘Speed Drive’ below.
