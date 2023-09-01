Chrissi and Rachel Chinouriri team up on ‘Love Me In Chapters II’

Released back in June to rapturous reception, ‘Love Me In Chapters’ firmly cemented rising artist Chrissi as one to watch. Now, she’s shared a new version featuring indie talent Rachel Chinouriri, whose emotive verse sit perfectly alongside the track’s delicate arrangement.

“I heard this song and instantly connected with it”, Rachel has said of the collaboration. “There’s so many emotions that hit me the first time I heard it and it’s been a long time since I felt that. The lyrics and truly so beautiful and I wanted to see if there was any way I could be part of that story too, and luckily I was able to write a second verse.”

Agreeing, Chrissi has shared that “Rachel reached out (which was insane considering how much her music has been the soundtrack to my life over the past few years) and she said she loved the song and would be up for featuring on it. It made my heart so full, her verse is so delicate and feels at home on the song, I’m over the moon with it.”



Listen to ‘Love Me In Chapters II’ below, and get to know Chrissi a bit better by diving into our March 2022 feature interview.

