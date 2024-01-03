News

Christine and the Queens drop joyful cover of Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’

He’s described the reinterpretation as “our PUNK gesture for a better future”.

3rd January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

In case you missed it… Christine and the Queens dropped a new song over the festive period - his cover of the certified disco classic, ‘Stayin’ Alive’. Having first performed ‘Stayin’ Alive ! Chris Version’ at the Cannes Film Festival last summer, Chris has now also shared a self-directed, costume-filled video - shot on location in Venice - to accompany his interpretation of the Bee Gees hit.

Commenting on the cover, Chris has said: “Art heals! Brings us all together again and again! Art is the experience of humanity, the joyful boat of the imagination, the fireside where we reinvent together - childhood. My masters use art as a magical refuge and I, in turn, take them along masked, free of themselves into the sovereign realm of their own dreams. Made in a few days, in an emergency with fabulous friends, generous strangers, the inhabitants of Venice the beautiful, this is our fond farewell to 2023.”

The release rounded off what was a packed year for Christine and the Queens, from releasing the acclaimed LP ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ to touring internationally and playing the likes of Glastonbury, Coachella, BBC 6 Music Festival and more. You can read our full review of his most recent album below.

