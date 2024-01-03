News
Christine and the Queens drop joyful cover of Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’
He’s described the reinterpretation as “our PUNK gesture for a better future”.
In case you missed it… Christine and the Queens dropped a new song over the festive period - his cover of the certified disco classic, ‘Stayin’ Alive’. Having first performed ‘Stayin’ Alive ! Chris Version’ at the Cannes Film Festival last summer, Chris has now also shared a self-directed, costume-filled video - shot on location in Venice - to accompany his interpretation of the Bee Gees hit.
Commenting on the cover, Chris has said: “Art heals! Brings us all together again and again! Art is the experience of humanity, the joyful boat of the imagination, the fireside where we reinvent together - childhood. My masters use art as a magical refuge and I, in turn, take them along masked, free of themselves into the sovereign realm of their own dreams. Made in a few days, in an emergency with fabulous friends, generous strangers, the inhabitants of Venice the beautiful, this is our fond farewell to 2023.”
The release rounded off what was a packed year for Christine and the Queens, from releasing the acclaimed LP ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ to touring internationally and playing the likes of Glastonbury, Coachella, BBC 6 Music Festival and more. You can read our full review of his most recent album below.
Records, etc at
Christine and The Queens - PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (Cd)
Christine and The Queens - PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (Vinyl LP - black)
Christine and The Queens - Redcar Les Adorables Etoiles (Vinyl LP - black)
Christine and The Queens - Redcar Les Adorables Etoiles (Vinyl LP - red)
Read More
Christine and the Queens debut new video for ‘Marvin descending’
His headline international tour will kick off tonight in Birmingham.
6th September 2023, 5:10pm
Christine and the Queens - PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE
5 Stars
Like no other exploration of grief - a new magnum opus.
7th June 2023, 7:58am
Are Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek and Christine & The Queens about to drop their collab?
Some cryptic tweets seem to suggest so…
1st November 2021, 12:00am
Christine and the Queens releases two new tracks
The covers were performed at Global Citizen Live.
28th September 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars