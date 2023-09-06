Christine and the Queens debut new video for ‘Marvin descending

Christine and the Queens has today shared a personal new video for ‘Marvin descending’, one of the best-loved tracks from his acclaimed recent album ‘ PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE ’ (out now via Because Music). Directed by Red - aka Christine and the Queens himself - the immersive visualiser invites the viewer into his world as it follows Red on his global travels. Watch it below:

Following a series of huge summer shows at the likes of Roskilde Music Festival, Primavera Sound, and Glastonbury, Christine and the Queens is also hitting the road for a string of international headline dates, commencing tonight with a performance at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall. Check out the full list of shows here:

SEPTEMBER

06 Birmingham, Symphony Hall

07 Manchester, Manchester Academy

08 Edinburgh, Usher Hall

10 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

12 Bruxelles, Cirque Royal

13 Zurich, Unique Moments Landesmuseum

14 Berlin, Verti Music Hall

16 Copenhagen, Vega

17 Oslo, Sentrum Scene

OCTOBER

15 Montreal, QC, MTELUS

17 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia

18 Boston, MA, House of Blues Boston

21 New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom

22 Washington, DC, Lincoln Theatre

23 Washington, DC, Lincoln Theatre

25 Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

26 Chicago, IL, The Vic Theatre

NOVEMBER

17 Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

18 Liege, OM

20 Lyon, Le Radiant