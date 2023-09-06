Christine and the Queens debut new video for ‘Marvin descending

News

His headline international tour will kick off tonight in Birmingham.

Christine and the Queens share video for ‘Marvin descending’

6th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Christine and the Queens has today shared a personal new video for ‘Marvin descending’, one of the best-loved tracks from his acclaimed recent album ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ (out now via Because Music). Directed by Red - aka Christine and the Queens himself - the immersive visualiser invites the viewer into his world as it follows Red on his global travels. Watch it below:

Following a series of huge summer shows at the likes of Roskilde Music Festival, Primavera Sound, and Glastonbury, Christine and the Queens is also hitting the road for a string of international headline dates, commencing tonight with a performance at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall. Check out the full list of shows here:

SEPTEMBER
06 Birmingham, Symphony Hall
07 Manchester, Manchester Academy
08 Edinburgh, Usher Hall
10 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
12 Bruxelles, Cirque Royal
13 Zurich, Unique Moments Landesmuseum
14 Berlin, Verti Music Hall
16 Copenhagen, Vega
17 Oslo, Sentrum Scene

OCTOBER
15 Montreal, QC, MTELUS
17 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia
18 Boston, MA, House of Blues Boston
21 New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom
22 Washington, DC, Lincoln Theatre
23 Washington, DC, Lincoln Theatre
25 Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
26 Chicago, IL, The Vic Theatre

NOVEMBER
17 Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg
18 Liege, OM
20 Lyon, Le Radiant

