Coming up
Coach Party & The New Eves to play at SON Estrella Galicia’s next London micro-festival
The two ace acts will be taking to the stage at Hackney’s Paper Dress Vintage on 12th September.
Guess who’s back, back again! SON Estrella Galicia are back, and they’re returning to Hackney to host another ace micro-festival this September.
The beer experts will once again be taking over Hackney’s Paper Dress Vintage for a celebration of music, beer culture, street food, and sustainability, with DIY favourites Coach Party headlining the night. What’s more, they’ll be joined by buzzy Brighton band The New Eves, and as ever, they’ll be DJ sets to help keep the party going into the night. It’ll all take place on Thursday 12th September, and tickets are on sale now.
As well as performances, there’ll also be a clothing repair shop, where attendees will be able to customise outfits they already own, as well as food from a local supplier (offering 0km options), which will feed into their sustainability approach.
This latest event follows on from their recent two-day ‘Soundhood Hackney’ micro-festival last month - which featured the brilliant Cosmorat, DITZ, Gia Ford and more - and their foray to the coast in May, which saw them take over Brighton pub The Prince Albert with Panic Shack and Plantoid. The micro-festival will also see the brand continue their commitment to making a positive impact, by aiming towards a zero waste event.
Check out the flyer below for more details.
More like this
Brighton to host range of alternative and fundraising showcases over The Great Escape weekend
Over 100 artists have now dropped out of the official lineup, but some are still set to perform at non festival-affiliated events.
16th May 2024
Ipswich’s Brighten The Corners Festival announce stage splits and day tickets
Shame and Ibibio Sound Machine are set to headline the June weekender.
11th March 2024
The Neu Bulletin (The New Eves, cruush, Slow Fiction and more!)
DIY’s essential guide to the best new music.
8th March 2024
Get To Know… The New Eves
Brighton’s immersive, eclectic, folkloric four-piece.
25th January 2024
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.