Coach Party & The New Eves to play at SON Estrella Galicia’s next London micro-festival

The two ace acts will be taking to the stage at Hackney’s Paper Dress Vintage on 12th September.

30th July 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Guess who’s back, back again! SON Estrella Galicia are back, and they’re returning to Hackney to host another ace micro-festival this September.

The beer experts will once again be taking over Hackney’s Paper Dress Vintage for a celebration of music, beer culture, street food, and sustainability, with DIY favourites Coach Party headlining the night. What’s more, they’ll be joined by buzzy Brighton band The New Eves, and as ever, they’ll be DJ sets to help keep the party going into the night. It’ll all take place on Thursday 12th September, and tickets are on sale now.

As well as performances, there’ll also be a clothing repair shop, where attendees will be able to customise outfits they already own, as well as food from a local supplier (offering 0km options), which will feed into their sustainability approach.

This latest event follows on from their recent two-day ‘Soundhood Hackney’ micro-festival last month - which featured the brilliant Cosmorat, DITZ, Gia Ford and more - and their foray to the coast in May, which saw them take over Brighton pub The Prince Albert with Panic Shack and Plantoid. The micro-festival will also see the brand continue their commitment to making a positive impact, by aiming towards a zero waste event.

Check out the flyer below for more details.

Get tickets to watch Coach Party live now.

