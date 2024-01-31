Conan Gray announces third album ‘Found Heaven

Gen Z pop sensation Conan Gray has today unveiled plans for his forthcoming third LP ‘FOUND HEAVEN’, which is slated for release on 5th April via Republic Records.

Produced by the trio of Max Martin (The Weeknd, Adele, Ariana Grande), Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Sia, Pink), and Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, The Killers), the album will be introduced by lead single ‘Lonely Dancers’ (which lands next Friday, on 9th February). Elsewhere, the tracklist will feature the previously released cuts ‘Killing Me’, ‘Winner’, and ‘Never Ending Song’, as well as a number of as-yet-unconfirmed titles.

‘FOUND HEAVEN’ follows 2020’s ‘Kid Krow’ and 2022’s ‘Superache’, and its announcement heralds what promises to be “a new era of music” for the star.

Check out the newly-unveiled album cover below.