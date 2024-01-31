News

Conan Gray announces third album ‘Found Heaven

He’s also teased details of its first single, ‘Lonely Dancers’.

Photo: Muriel Knudson

31st January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Conan Gray, News

Gen Z pop sensation Conan Gray has today unveiled plans for his forthcoming third LP ‘FOUND HEAVEN’, which is slated for release on 5th April via Republic Records.

Produced by the trio of Max Martin (The Weeknd, Adele, Ariana Grande), Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Sia, Pink), and Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, The Killers), the album will be introduced by lead single ‘Lonely Dancers’ (which lands next Friday, on 9th February). Elsewhere, the tracklist will feature the previously released cuts ‘Killing Me’, ‘Winner’, and ‘Never Ending Song’, as well as a number of as-yet-unconfirmed titles.

‘FOUND HEAVEN’ follows 2020’s ‘Kid Krow’ and 2022’s ‘Superache’, and its announcement heralds what promises to be “a new era of music” for the star.

Check out the newly-unveiled album cover below.

Conan Gray announces new album 'Found Heaven' and teases single 'Lonely Dancers'

Tags: Conan Gray, News

Latest News

Pixey takes the reins on self-produced single ‘The Thrill Of It’

Pixey takes the reins on self-produced single The Thrill Of It

Gossip, Phoenix, Sleater-Kinney and more to play All Points East 2024

Gossip, Phoenix, Sleater-Kinney and more to play All Points East 2024

Artists unveiled for Talking Heads tribute ‘Stop Making Sense’ compilation album

Artists unveiled for Talking Heads tribute Stop Making Sense’ compilation album

Raye sells out debut headline show at London’s O2 Arena

Raye sells out debut headline show at London’s O2 Arena

Adele to play four dates at Munich Messe this summer

Adele to play four dates at Munich Messe this summer

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY