Conan Gray presents new track ‘Winner

The pop singer-songwriter previewed the song at Outside Lands Music Festival earlier this month.

25th August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Conan Gray has today shared his latest single ‘Winner’, which follows on from the release of ‘Never Ending Song’ in May. He collaborated with Greg Kurstin (Adele, Gorillaz, Sia) on the new track’s production, and gave it its live debut at Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco.

Of ‘Winner’, Conan has said: “I wrote this song at 2am. Everything at the piano just spilled out all at once. It was a moment where I finally felt like ‘Fine. Great job. You did it. You hurt me more than anybody ever could hurt me.’ And oddly it felt nice. I see now that there is a certain freedom that comes from recognizing that you’ve been hurt: in no longer running, and just facing the fact that ‘you win, you hurt me’. I hope this song helps people find a little piece of that freedom.”

Watch the official lyric video for ‘Winner’ below.

