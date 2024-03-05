News

Conan Gray announces ‘Found Heaven’ world tour

His anticipated new album drops this time next month.

Photo: Muriel Knudson

5th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Conan Gray, News

Quickly becoming the new king of pop, Conan Gray has today confirmed that he’ll be hitting the road later this year for an international tour in support of his forthcoming new LP ‘Found Heaven’ (out on 8th April via Island Records).

Stopping off in 16 countries around the world, Conan will visit Australia, North America, Europe, and the UK, and will be accompanied by special guests Maisie Peters (for the Canadian and U.S. dates) and Between Friends (for the UK and EU shows).

What’s more, he’s also announced that ‘Alley Rose’ - the next single from ‘Found Heaven’ - will arrive this Friday (8th March), following the rapturously received previous album cuts ‘Lonely Dancers’, ‘Killing Me’, ‘Winner’, and ‘Never Ending Song’.

Tickets for Conan’s Found Heaven world tour will also go on general sale on 8th March; you can check out where he’ll be visiting along the way below.

Play Video

JULY 2024
11 Melbourne, John Cain Arena
13 Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
17 Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre
19 Adelaide, Spin Off Festival

SEPTEMBER 2024
19 Minneapolis, MN, Armory*
21 Sterling Heights, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hall*
23 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage*
25 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
30 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden*

OCTOBER 2024
01 Philadelphia, PA, Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann*
03 Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater*
04 Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*
06 Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*
11 Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas*
13 Portland, OR, Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds*
15 Seattle, WA, Wamu Theater*
17 San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
18 Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum*
20 Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre*
23 Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre*
25 Austin, TX, Moody Center ATX*
26 Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena*

NOVEMBER 2024
02 Amsterdam, AFAS Live^
04 Brussels, Forest National^
05 Paris, Zenith Paris La Villette^
07 Manchester, O2 Apollo^
10 London, OVO Wembley Arena^

* with Maisie Peters; ^ with Between Friends.

Tags: Conan Gray, News

Latest News

Kim Gordon announces ‘The Collective’ tour dates in the UK, Europe, and North America

Kim Gordon announces The Collective’ tour dates in the UK, Europe, and North America

Open’er Festival adds Ashnikko, Kim Gordon, Tom Morello and more

Open’er Festival adds Ashnikko, Kim Gordon, Tom Morello and more

O. unveil details of debut album ‘WeirdOs’

O. unveil details of debut album WeirdOs’

Porij share latest album preview ‘Unpredictable’

Porij share latest album preview Unpredictable’

The Great Escape add over 150 more artists to 2024 lineup

The Great Escape add over 150 more artists to 2024 lineup

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY