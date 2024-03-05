News
Conan Gray announces ‘Found Heaven’ world tour
His anticipated new album drops this time next month.
Quickly becoming the new king of pop, Conan Gray has today confirmed that he’ll be hitting the road later this year for an international tour in support of his forthcoming new LP ‘Found Heaven’ (out on 8th April via Island Records).
Stopping off in 16 countries around the world, Conan will visit Australia, North America, Europe, and the UK, and will be accompanied by special guests Maisie Peters (for the Canadian and U.S. dates) and Between Friends (for the UK and EU shows).
What’s more, he’s also announced that ‘Alley Rose’ - the next single from ‘Found Heaven’ - will arrive this Friday (8th March), following the rapturously received previous album cuts ‘Lonely Dancers’, ‘Killing Me’, ‘Winner’, and ‘Never Ending Song’.
Tickets for Conan’s Found Heaven world tour will also go on general sale on 8th March; you can check out where he’ll be visiting along the way below.
JULY 2024
11 Melbourne, John Cain Arena
13 Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
17 Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre
19 Adelaide, Spin Off Festival
SEPTEMBER 2024
19 Minneapolis, MN, Armory*
21 Sterling Heights, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hall*
23 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage*
25 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
30 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden*
OCTOBER 2024
01 Philadelphia, PA, Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann*
03 Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater*
04 Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*
06 Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*
11 Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas*
13 Portland, OR, Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds*
15 Seattle, WA, Wamu Theater*
17 San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
18 Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum*
20 Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre*
23 Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre*
25 Austin, TX, Moody Center ATX*
26 Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena*
NOVEMBER 2024
02 Amsterdam, AFAS Live^
04 Brussels, Forest National^
05 Paris, Zenith Paris La Villette^
07 Manchester, O2 Apollo^
10 London, OVO Wembley Arena^
* with Maisie Peters; ^ with Between Friends.
