Conan Gray announces ‘Found Heaven’ world tour

Quickly becoming the new king of pop, Conan Gray has today confirmed that he’ll be hitting the road later this year for an international tour in support of his forthcoming new LP ‘Found Heaven’ (out on 8th April via Island Records).

Stopping off in 16 countries around the world, Conan will visit Australia, North America, Europe, and the UK, and will be accompanied by special guests Maisie Peters (for the Canadian and U.S. dates) and Between Friends (for the UK and EU shows).

What’s more, he’s also announced that ‘Alley Rose’ - the next single from ‘Found Heaven’ - will arrive this Friday (8th March), following the rapturously received previous album cuts ‘Lonely Dancers’, ‘Killing Me’, ‘Winner’, and ‘Never Ending Song’.

Tickets for Conan’s Found Heaven world tour will also go on general sale on 8th March; you can check out where he’ll be visiting along the way below.