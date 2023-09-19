Crawlers release new track ‘Would You Come To My Funeral

Following the release of last year’s acclaimed mixtape ‘Loud Without Noise’, Liverpool quartet Crawlers have shared a new single entitled ‘Would You Come To My Funeral’. Merging elements of 90s grunge with anthemic vocals, the track tackles the difficulty of previously close relationships breaking down. Speaking on the song, the band’s Holly Minto has commented: “Have you ever looked at someone who meant everything in your life and now is a complete stranger and wondered - if you died, would they attend your funeral?”

The release lands just as Crawlers embark on a headline tour of the UK and Europe, which will see them visit six cities on the following dates:



SEPTEMBER

21 Glasgow, QMU

22 London, Heaven

23 Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

27 Berlin, Hole 44

29 Paris, Le Point Ephemere

30 Amsterdam, Paradiso Tolhuistuin

Watch the official visualiser for ‘Would You Come To My Funeral’ below.

