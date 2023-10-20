Creeper share cinematic video for ‘Further Than Forever

Following the release of their theatrical new album ‘Sanguivore’, Creeper have now unveiled an epic nine-minute video to accompany the record’s opening track, ‘Further Than Forever’. Introducing audiences to the album’s central characters, the vampire Mercy - “armageddon girl could end your world with one look” and her partner Spook, ‘Further Than Forever’ sees the band indulge in huge riffs and high drama.

Explaining the video’s concept, vocalist William von Ghould has said: “[It’s] an ambitious 9 minute epic made by Billy H Price and Jacek Zmarz. The film dives back into the world of ‘Sanguivore’, introduces the character of Spook and tells the story of his relationship across oceans of time with Mercy.“

You can watch the full video for ‘Further Than Forever’ below.