Creeper share cinematic video for ‘Further Than Forever

The epic nine-minute track opens their new album ‘Sanguivore’.

20th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of their theatrical new album ‘Sanguivore’, Creeper have now unveiled an epic nine-minute video to accompany the record’s opening track, ‘Further Than Forever’. Introducing audiences to the album’s central characters, the vampire Mercy - “armageddon girl could end your world with one look” and her partner Spook, ‘Further Than Forever’ sees the band indulge in huge riffs and high drama.

Explaining the video’s concept, vocalist William von Ghould has said: “[It’s] an ambitious 9 minute epic made by Billy H Price and Jacek Zmarz. The film dives back into the world of ‘Sanguivore’, introduces the character of Spook and tells the story of his relationship across oceans of time with Mercy.“

You can watch the full video for ‘Further Than Forever’ below.

Creeper - Sanguivore

Album Review

Creeper - Sanguivore

Far from a mixtape of their forefathers, this is Creeper at their most joyful.

Creeper: Darkest Before The Dawn

Interview

Creeper: Darkest Before The Dawn

Never ones to do things by halves, theatrical rockers Creeper have risen from the dead (almost literally) for their new album 'Sanguivore'.

Interview

Creeper talk new album ‘Sanguivore’

Creeper: Darkest Before The Dawn

Never ones to do things by halves, theatrical rockers Creeper have risen from the dead (almost literally) for their new album 'Sanguivore'.

12th October 2023, 4:00pm

