News
Creeper share cinematic video for ‘Further Than Forever’
The epic nine-minute track opens their new album ‘Sanguivore’.
Following the release of their theatrical new album ‘Sanguivore’, Creeper have now unveiled an epic nine-minute video to accompany the record’s opening track, ‘Further Than Forever’. Introducing audiences to the album’s central characters, the vampire Mercy - “armageddon girl could end your world with one look” and her partner Spook, ‘Further Than Forever’ sees the band indulge in huge riffs and high drama.
Explaining the video’s concept, vocalist William von Ghould has said: “[It’s] an ambitious 9 minute epic made by Billy H Price and Jacek Zmarz. The film dives back into the world of ‘Sanguivore’, introduces the character of Spook and tells the story of his relationship across oceans of time with Mercy.“
You can watch the full video for ‘Further Than Forever’ below.
Read More
Creeper: Darkest Before The Dawn
Never ones to do things by halves, theatrical rockers Creeper have risen from the dead (almost literally) for their new album 'Sanguivore'.
12th October 2023, 4:00pm
Creeper - Sanguivore
4-5 Stars
Far from a mixtape of their forefathers, this is Creeper at their most joyful.
11th October 2023, 8:00am
Creeper share synth-laden new single ‘Black Heaven’
They'll be heading out on their 'Sacred Blasphemy' headline tour in November.
22nd September 2023, 2:15pm
Tracks: Olivia Rodrigo, Fred Again.., English Teacher and more
It’s Friday, it’s 6pm, it’s… top of the… list of this week’s new releases.
11th August 2023, 6:00pm
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Bombay Bicycle Club — My Big Day
5 Stars
Sampha - LAHAI
4 Stars
Priya Ragu - Santhosam
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.