Declan McKenna releases cover of ABBA’s ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’
It’s an early Christmas prezzie to all the fans who’ve been asking for its release.
Taking a quick break from releasing singles taken from his forthcoming album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ (out on 9th February 2024), Declan McKenna has shared his own spin on ABBA’s poignant classic ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’.
The cover lands after a snippet of Declan performing it went viral on TikTok, with many fans pointing out similarities between his and Paul McCartney’s vocal tone, and even more clamoring for a longer version. So in the spirit of goodwill, Declan has given in to fan demand and recorded his stripped back, self-produced cover in full, which you can listen to below.
‘Slipping Through My Fingers’ won’t be making an appearance on Declan’s upcoming third LP, but you never know - maybe he’ll play it live on some of his upcoming tour dates…
MARCH 2024
23 Cardiff, Cardiff University Great Hall
24 Norwich, UEA
25 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
27 Glasgow, O2 Academy
29 Sheffield, O2 Academy
APRIL 2024
01 Belfast, Ulster Hall
02 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
05 Manchester, O2 Apollo
08 Leicester, De Montfort Hall
09 Bristol, Beacon
10 Wolverhampton, The Halls
12 London, Alexandra Palace
13 Brighton, Brighton Centre
14 Bournemouth, O2 Academy
16 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
17 Amsterdam, Paradiso
18 Utrecht, Tivoliredenburg Ronda
21 Cologne, Kantine
22 Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich
23 Berlin, Astra
25 Warsaw, Stodola
26 Krakow, Kwadrat,
27 Prague, SaSaZu
29 Lyon, Le Transbordeur
30 Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey
MAY 2024
02 Rennes, Le MeM
03 Paris, La Cigale
25 Leeds, Live At Leeds In The Park
JULY 2024
12 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival
Records, etc at
Declan McKenna - Beautiful Faces / The Key to Life on Earth (Vinyl 7 - orange)
Declan McKenna - Zeros (Vinyl LP)
Declan McKenna - Zeros (Vinyl LP - black)
Declan McKenna - What Do You Think About the Car? (Cd)
Declan McKenna - What Do You Think About the Car? (Vinyl LP)
Read More
Declan McKenna drops latest track ‘Elevator Hum’
He's also unveiled the full tracklisting for forthcoming third outing 'What Happened To The Beach?'.
1st December 2023, 12:20pm
Declan McKenna, The Cribs, Future Islands and more to play Live At Leeds In The Park 2024
The outdoor festival will return to Temple Newsam Park next May.
23rd November 2023, 2:52pm
Declan McKenna shares video for latest single ‘Nothing Works’
He's recently announced a 14-date headline tour of the UK and Ireland.
6th October 2023, 11:24am
Tracks: Declan McKenna, Lime Garden, Leigh-Anne and more
The biggest and best of this week's new music.
15th September 2023, 6:00pm