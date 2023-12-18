Declan McKenna releases cover of ABBA’s ‘Slipping Through My Fingers

Taking a quick break from releasing singles taken from his forthcoming album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ (out on 9th February 2024), Declan McKenna has shared his own spin on ABBA’s poignant classic ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’.

The cover lands after a snippet of Declan performing it went viral on TikTok, with many fans pointing out similarities between his and Paul McCartney’s vocal tone, and even more clamoring for a longer version. So in the spirit of goodwill, Declan has given in to fan demand and recorded his stripped back, self-produced cover in full, which you can listen to below.