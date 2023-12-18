News

Declan McKenna releases cover of ABBA’s ‘Slipping Through My Fingers

It’s an early Christmas prezzie to all the fans who’ve been asking for its release.

18th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Taking a quick break from releasing singles taken from his forthcoming album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ (out on 9th February 2024), Declan McKenna has shared his own spin on ABBA’s poignant classic ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’.

The cover lands after a snippet of Declan performing it went viral on TikTok, with many fans pointing out similarities between his and Paul McCartney’s vocal tone, and even more clamoring for a longer version. So in the spirit of goodwill, Declan has given in to fan demand and recorded his stripped back, self-produced cover in full, which you can listen to below.

‘Slipping Through My Fingers’ won’t be making an appearance on Declan’s upcoming third LP, but you never know - maybe he’ll play it live on some of his upcoming tour dates…

MARCH 2024
23 Cardiff, Cardiff University Great Hall
24 Norwich, UEA
25 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
27 Glasgow, O2 Academy
29 Sheffield, O2 Academy

APRIL 2024
01 Belfast, Ulster Hall
02 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
05 Manchester, O2 Apollo
08 Leicester, De Montfort Hall
09 Bristol, Beacon
10 Wolverhampton, The Halls
12 London, Alexandra Palace
13 Brighton, Brighton Centre
14 Bournemouth, O2 Academy
16 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
17 Amsterdam, Paradiso
18 Utrecht, Tivoliredenburg Ronda
21 Cologne, Kantine
22 Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich
23 Berlin, Astra
25 Warsaw, Stodola
26 Krakow, Kwadrat,
27 Prague, SaSaZu
29 Lyon, Le Transbordeur
30 Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey

MAY 2024
02 Rennes, Le MeM
03 Paris, La Cigale
25 Leeds, Live At Leeds In The Park

JULY 2024
12 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

Declan McKenna: &#8216;Zeros&#8217; to Hero

Interview

Declan McKenna: ‘Zeros’ to Hero

From a young indie troubadour unafraid to get political to a ‘70s maximalist maverick, Declan McKenna has always existed slightly to the left of his contemporaries. With his forthcoming third album, he’s shrugging off expectations and stripping things back.

Get tickets to watch Declan McKenna live now.

