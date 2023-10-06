Declan McKenna shares video for latest single ‘Nothing Works

Following the release of return single ‘Sympathy’ back in summer, Declan McKenna has since shared the next installment of his forthcoming album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ in the form of ‘Nothing Works’. Today, he’s dropped a new video to accompany the track, which sees him swap between a 70’s disco dream world and a sleepwalking reality. Shot in Cavan, Ireland, and directed by Finn Keenan, you can watch the official video for ‘Nothing Works’ below.

From a young indie troubadour unafraid to get political to a ‘70s maximalist maverick, Declan McKenna has always existed slightly to the left of his contemporaries. With his forthcoming third album, he’s shrugging off expectations and stripping things back.

Declan’s also recently shared details of a Spring 2024 headline tour of the UK and Ireland. He’ll be playing 14 shows across March and April - including a huge hometown performance at London’s Alexandra Palace, with pre-sale starting at 9:00am on Wednesday 11th October (via Declan’s website), and general sale from 9:00am on Friday 13th October



Check out the full ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ UK tour schedule:

MARCH 2024

23 Cardiff, Cardiff University Great Hall

24 Norwich, UEA

25 Newcastle, O2 City Hall

27 Glasgow, O2 Academy

29 Sheffield, O2 Academy

APRIL 2024

01 Belfast, Ulster Hall

02 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

05 Manchester, O2 Apollo

08 Leicester, De Montfort Hall

09 Bristol, Beacon

10 Wolverhampton, The Halls

12 London, Alexandra Palace

13 Brighton, Brighton Centre

14 Bournemouth, O2 Academy

