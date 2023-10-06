News
Declan McKenna shares video for latest single ‘Nothing Works’
He’s recently announced a 14-date headline tour of the UK and Ireland.
Following the release of return single ‘Sympathy’ back in summer, Declan McKenna has since shared the next installment of his forthcoming album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ in the form of ‘Nothing Works’. Today, he’s dropped a new video to accompany the track, which sees him swap between a 70’s disco dream world and a sleepwalking reality. Shot in Cavan, Ireland, and directed by Finn Keenan, you can watch the official video for ‘Nothing Works’ below.
Declan’s also recently shared details of a Spring 2024 headline tour of the UK and Ireland. He’ll be playing 14 shows across March and April - including a huge hometown performance at London’s Alexandra Palace, with pre-sale starting at 9:00am on Wednesday 11th October (via Declan’s website), and general sale from 9:00am on Friday 13th October
Check out the full ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ UK tour schedule:
MARCH 2024
23 Cardiff, Cardiff University Great Hall
24 Norwich, UEA
25 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
27 Glasgow, O2 Academy
29 Sheffield, O2 Academy
APRIL 2024
01 Belfast, Ulster Hall
02 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
05 Manchester, O2 Apollo
08 Leicester, De Montfort Hall
09 Bristol, Beacon
10 Wolverhampton, The Halls
12 London, Alexandra Palace
13 Brighton, Brighton Centre
14 Bournemouth, O2 Academy
