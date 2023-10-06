News

Declan McKenna shares video for latest single ‘Nothing Works

He’s recently announced a 14-date headline tour of the UK and Ireland.

6th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Declan McKenna, News, Watch

Following the release of return single ‘Sympathy’ back in summer, Declan McKenna has since shared the next installment of his forthcoming album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ in the form of ‘Nothing Works’. Today, he’s dropped a new video to accompany the track, which sees him swap between a 70’s disco dream world and a sleepwalking reality. Shot in Cavan, Ireland, and directed by Finn Keenan, you can watch the official video for ‘Nothing Works’ below.

Play Video
Declan McKenna: 'Zeros' to Hero

Interview

Declan McKenna: 'Zeros' to Hero

From a young indie troubadour unafraid to get political to a ‘70s maximalist maverick, Declan McKenna has always existed slightly to the left of his contemporaries. With his forthcoming third album, he’s shrugging off expectations and stripping things back.

Declan’s also recently shared details of a Spring 2024 headline tour of the UK and Ireland. He’ll be playing 14 shows across March and April - including a huge hometown performance at London’s Alexandra Palace, with pre-sale starting at 9:00am on Wednesday 11th October (via Declan’s website), and general sale from 9:00am on Friday 13th October

Check out the full ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ UK tour schedule:

MARCH 2024
23 Cardiff, Cardiff University Great Hall
24 Norwich, UEA
25 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
27 Glasgow, O2 Academy
29 Sheffield, O2 Academy

APRIL 2024
01 Belfast, Ulster Hall
02 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
05 Manchester, O2 Apollo
08 Leicester, De Montfort Hall
09 Bristol, Beacon
10 Wolverhampton, The Halls
12 London, Alexandra Palace
13 Brighton, Brighton Centre
14 Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Tags: Declan McKenna, News, Watch

Latest News

FIDLAR drop new song ‘Move On’

FIDLAR drop new song Move On

Sigrid announces new EP ‘The Hype’

Sigrid announces new EP The Hype

Cosmorat, Tonguetied and Sol Child to play November’s edition of One Way or Another

Cosmorat, Tonguetied and Sol Child to play November’s edition of One Way or Another

English Teacher release irrepressible new single ‘Nearly Daffodils’

English Teacher release irrepressible new single Nearly Daffodils

ANOHNI and the Johnsons present ‘SCAPEGOAT’ video

ANOHNI and the Johnsons present SCAPEGOAT’ video

Read More

Interview

Declan McKenna on his upcoming third album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’

Declan McKenna: ‘Zeros’ to Hero

From a young indie troubadour unafraid to get political to a ‘70s maximalist maverick, Declan McKenna has always existed slightly to the left of his contemporaries. With his forthcoming third album, he’s shrugging off expectations and stripping things back.

13th September 2023, 6:15pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY