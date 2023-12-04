News

Divorce are the first band announced for DIY’s Class of 2024 launch show at Hoxton’s Colours!

We’ll be announcing our special guest headliners next week…

Photo: Alex Evans

4th December 2023
Words: Lisa Wright

Roll up, roll up! It’s nearly time for DIY’s Class of 2024 issue: your need-to-know guide to all the artists set to break through in a big way over the next 12 months. And to celebrate, we’re putting on a big Christmas party featuring some of the hotly-tipped young guns you’ll find inside the mag.

Heading to Colours in Hoxton on Thursday 14th December, the first band we can reveal for the bill are Nottingham country punks Divorce! They’re Self Esteem’s favourite new band, and we reckon they might be yours too.

We’ll also be welcoming Sasha Assad to open up on the night, with DIY DJs on the decks to keep the party going. And as for our special guest secret headliners? Clue: they’re one of the UK’s most raucous new live bands of the year… Woof woof.

Sign up for free via Dice.

Please note, entry is on a first come first served basis and ticket does not guarantee entry, so get down early and stay tuned next week for the big headliner reveal…

Get tickets to watch Divorce live now.

Divorce Tickets

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

