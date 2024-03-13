News

Dua Lipa announces third album ‘Radical Optimism’

Finally! The much-anticipated release will land in May.

Photo: Tyrone Lebon

13th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Dua Lipa, News

Stop the press! Pop superstar Dua Lipa has today confirmed details of her forthcoming third album ‘Radical Optimism’, which fans have been waiting for ever since the release of her huge comeback single ‘Houdini’ (and long before that, tbh).

Slated for release on 3rd May, the 11-track LP will feature both ‘Houdini’ and recent cut ‘Training Season’, and will act as a follow up to Dua’s record breaking, covid-busting 2020 effort ‘Future Nostalgia’.

Inspired by her London stomping ground, ‘Radical Optimism’ promises to capture the unfiltered, unapologetic freedom of ’90s Britpop, all via the lens of Dua’s own growth in self-confidence and self-knowledge.

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term ‘radical optimism’”, she has commented. “It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life.

“It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

Watch the video for Dua’s latest single ‘Training Season’ and dive into the tracklisting of ‘Radical Optimism’ below.

The full tracklist for ‘Radical Optimism’ is:
1. End Of An Era
2. Houdini
3. Training Season
4. These Walls
5. Whatcha Doing
6. French Exit
7. Illusion
8. Falling Forever
9. Anything For Love
10. Maria
11. Happy For You

