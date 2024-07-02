News

Dua Lipa announces Summer 2025 Wembley Stadium show

The news follows her huge headline performance at Glastonbury last week.

Photo: Anna Barclay

2nd July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having cemented her status as one of the world’s top pop performers with a dazzling headline set at this year’s Glastonbury (read our full report from the festival’s Friday here), Dua Lipa has now shared the news that she’ll be taking to the stage of London’s famed Wembley Stadium next Summer, on 25th June 2025. 

“There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all!”, she has commented. “I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

Tickets will go on sale here at 10am on Friday 12th July, while presale will be available to O2 customers from 10am on Wednesday 10th July. 

Revisit our review of Dua’s Glasto set and check out her full slate of ‘Radical Optimism’ tour dates below. 

JULY 2024
04 Gdynia, Open’er Festival
06 Werchter, Rock Werchter
10 Madrid, Mad Cool Festival
12 Lisbon, Nos Alive Festival

OCTOBER 2024
17 London, Royal Albert Hall (sold out)

NOVEMBER 2024
05 Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium 
06 Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium 
09 Jakarta, Indonesia Arena-Senayan
13 Manila, Philippine Arena 
16 Tokyo, Saitama Super Arena 
17 Tokyo, Saitama Super Arena 
20 Taipei, Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium
23 Kuala Lumpur, Axiata Arena
24 Kuala Lumpur, Axiata Arena
27 Bangkok, Impact Arena

DECEMBER 2024 
04 Seoul, Gocheok Sky Dome
05 Seoul, Gocheok Sky Dome

JUNE 2025
20 London, Wembley Stadium 

