Dua Lipa announces Summer 2025 Wembley Stadium show

Having cemented her status as one of the world’s top pop performers with a dazzling headline set at this year’s Glastonbury (read our full report from the festival’s Friday here), Dua Lipa has now shared the news that she’ll be taking to the stage of London’s famed Wembley Stadium next Summer, on 25th June 2025.

“There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all!”, she has commented. “I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

Tickets will go on sale here at 10am on Friday 12th July, while presale will be available to O2 customers from 10am on Wednesday 10th July.

Revisit our review of Dua’s Glasto set and check out her full slate of ‘Radical Optimism’ tour dates below.