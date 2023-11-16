News

Fat Dog, English Teacher and Lambrini Girls among the latest additions for ESNS 2024

They join an already heaving line up for the Groningen new music showcase.

16th November 2023

English Teacher, Fat Dog, Lambrini Girls, News, Festivals

ESNS - Groningen’s annual new year showcase festival - has announced more than 105 new artists for its 2024 edition, taking place across various venues from 17th to 20th January.

Raucous south Londoners Fat Dog will be heading to the Netherlands following the release of their debut single for Domino, ‘King of the Slugs’, while English Teacher will also be teeing up their forthcoming debut LP at the event. Joining them in the new wave of additions are Lambrini Girls, Pip Blom, Viji, Master Peace, UNIVERSITY and a host of other new names from across the continent.

They join an already-announced line-up for the four day event that includes previous DIY cover star CMAT, queer pop disruptor Lynks, one of 2023’s buzziest newcomers Picture Parlour and electronic innovator yuné pinku.

This edition of ESNS will also mark the 20th anniversary of the event’s talent exchange programme, which has given artists from Franz Ferdinand to Calvin Harris early support in their careers. Read all about the history of ESNS Exchange here and check out the full line-up for ESNS here.

Get tickets to watch Fat Dog live now.

Tags: English Teacher, Fat Dog, Lambrini Girls, News, Festivals

Fat Dog Tickets

Muthers Studio, Birmingham

Latest News

KNEECAP drop Grian Chatten collaboration, ‘Better Way To Live’

KNEECAP drop Grian Chatten collaboration, Better Way To Live’

Holly Humberstone unveils Tokyo-set video for ‘Elvis Impersonators’

Holly Humberstone unveils Tokyo-set video for Elvis Impersonators’

Lime Garden dig into the complexities of obsession on new track ‘I Want To Be You’

Lime Garden dig into the complexities of obsession on new track I Want To Be You’

Biig Piig shares pulsating new track ‘Watch Me’

Biig Piig shares pulsating new track Watch Me’

Bleachers join forces with Lana Del Rey on latest single ‘Alma Mater’

Bleachers join forces with Lana Del Rey on latest single Alma Mater

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY