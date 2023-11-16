Fat Dog, English Teacher and Lambrini Girls among the latest additions for ESNS 2024

ESNS - Groningen’s annual new year showcase festival - has announced more than 105 new artists for its 2024 edition, taking place across various venues from 17th to 20th January.

Raucous south Londoners Fat Dog will be heading to the Netherlands following the release of their debut single for Domino, ‘King of the Slugs’, while English Teacher will also be teeing up their forthcoming debut LP at the event. Joining them in the new wave of additions are Lambrini Girls, Pip Blom, Viji, Master Peace, UNIVERSITY and a host of other new names from across the continent.

They join an already-announced line-up for the four day event that includes previous DIY cover star CMAT, queer pop disruptor Lynks, one of 2023’s buzziest newcomers Picture Parlour and electronic innovator yuné pinku.

This edition of ESNS will also mark the 20th anniversary of the event’s talent exchange programme, which has given artists from Franz Ferdinand to Calvin Harris early support in their careers. Read all about the history of ESNS Exchange here and check out the full line-up for ESNS here.