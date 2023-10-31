Festivals

CMAT, No Guidnce, yunè pinku and more confirmed to play ESNS 2024

The four-day showcase festival has announced 76 emerging European artists to play its next edition.

31st October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) has today added a whole host of new up-and-coming artists to its 2024 lineup. The annual four-day showcase is set to take place from 17-20th January 2024 in Groningen, the Netherlands, acting as a key exchange for new music in Europe.

Founded in 1986, ESNS serves to uncover some of the continent’s most exciting new artists via a series of shows across venues in Groningen, alongside its innovation and sustainability-focused industry conference. Some of the festival’s previous performers include now-household names such as Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Fontaines D.C., Priya Ragu, Sigrid, and girl in red.

Among the new additions for next year is DIY cover star CMAT - whose recent album ‘Crazymad, For Me’ garnered a full five star review - as well as buzzy R&B newcomers No Guidnce and Malaysian-Irish songwriter and producer yunè pinku.

The 2024 iteration of ESNS will particularly spotlight emerging talent from Poland, with Moonstone and Polak GBP joining previously announced Polish artists such as Artificialice and LASY. You can check out the full lineup for ESNS 2024 here; watch this space for more announcements soon.

