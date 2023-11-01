Folly Group share latest track ‘I’ll Do What I Can

Ahead of the release of their forthcoming debut album ‘Down There!’ - due to hit shelves on 12th January 2024 via So Young Records - Folly Group have put out their newest offering, the brooding, guitar-heavy ‘I’ll Do What I Can’.

It’s the latest in a string of singles (following recent cuts ‘Strange Neighbour’ and ‘Big Ground’) that collectively capture the new project’s fine balance of electronic and rock elements. “‘I’ll Do What I Can’ is about forgiving in a situation when forgiveness doesn’t come naturally”, Folly Group’s vocalist and drummer Sean Harper has shared. “We’ve all been wronged by a friend at some point. In those instances, we feel a push and pull between a kind of social muscle memory which helps us forget our upset for the sake of the group, and a separate internal voice that shouts: ‘you don’t owe this person your company right now’.



“I suppose, it attempts to encapsulate a battle between comfort in the short term and peace in the long term. It tries to force itself through the moral hoops we all occasionally force ourselves through to wilfully let go of a grudge, because sooner or later we realise that holding a grudge means its target is winning.”

Watch the official video for ‘I’ll Do What I Can’ here: