Folly Group share latest track ‘I’ll Do What I Can

The band’s headline UK and EU tour is set to kick off in March next year.

Photo: Matt Ritson

1st November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Ahead of the release of their forthcoming debut album ‘Down There!’ - due to hit shelves on 12th January 2024 via So Young Records - Folly Group have put out their newest offering, the brooding, guitar-heavy ‘I’ll Do What I Can’.

It’s the latest in a string of singles (following recent cuts ‘Strange Neighbour’ and ‘Big Ground’) that collectively capture the new project’s fine balance of electronic and rock elements. “‘I’ll Do What I Can’ is about forgiving in a situation when forgiveness doesn’t come naturally”, Folly Group’s vocalist and drummer Sean Harper has shared. “We’ve all been wronged by a friend at some point. In those instances, we feel a push and pull between a kind of social muscle memory which helps us forget our upset for the sake of the group, and a separate internal voice that shouts: ‘you don’t owe this person your company right now’.

“I suppose, it attempts to encapsulate a battle between comfort in the short term and peace in the long term. It tries to force itself through the moral hoops we all occasionally force ourselves through to wilfully let go of a grudge, because sooner or later we realise that holding a grudge means its target is winning.”

Watch the official video for ‘I’ll Do What I Can’ here:

Folly Group are also due to head out on tour next year for a huge run of UK and European shows - check out where they’ll be stopping off below.

MARCH 2024
06 Brighton, Patterns
07 Bedford, Esquires
08 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
09 Bristol, Strange Brew
12 Birmingham, Dead Wax
13 Liverpool, Arts Club
14 Manchester, Yes (Pink Room)
15 Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall
16 Glasgow, King Tuts
19 Newcastle Cluny 2
20 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
21 London, Scala

APRIL 2024
02 Lille, Aeronef Club
03 Paris, Le Pop Up Du Label
04 La Roche Sur Yon Quai M
06 Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey (supporting Yard Act)
07 Donosti, Dabadaba
08 Madrid, Maravillas
09 Barcelona, Heliogabal
11 Bologna, Locomotiv
12 Bern, Isc
13 Zurich, Bogen F
16 Schorndorf, Manufaktur
17 Prague, Cafe Lese
18 Dresden, Polimagie Festival
19 Berlin, Urban Spree
20 Osnabrück, Pop Salon
23 Cologne, Bumann & Sohn
24 Nijmegen, Merleyn
25 Amsterdam, Paradiso
26 Rotterdam, Roodkapje
28 Brussels, Botanique

