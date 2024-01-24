Album Review

Future Islands - People Who Aren’t There Anymore

Reviewer: James Hickey

Released: 26th January 2024

Label: 4AD

There are few bands with a sound so distinctive as to be so singularly recognisable, and fewer still that have maintained Future Islands’ knack for feeling as fresh as when they started. On this, their seventh album, the band offer up a selection of songs that sit neatly alongside anything they’ve previously released. There are differences, sure, such as the ‘80s twist on ‘Give Me The Ghost Back’ that lends a certain Billy Idol drama; or Michael Lowry’s tripping, almost Afrobeat drums on ‘Iris’. But on the whole, while the music is a little more inward, more reserved, it still carries all the hallmarks of the signature Future Islands sound. Samuel T Herring’s vocal delivery remains unique and unbridled, and is put to good use telling a more grounded narrative in ‘The Fight’, as the airy synths of Gerrit Welmers and slinky, punchy bass of William Cashion colour every song without overstepping for a moment. And while there may be signs of holding back, ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ still carries more than its fair share of upbeat anthems. This album isn’t much different, but why the band would ever change is a question that doesn’t need asking.

