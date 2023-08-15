Grian Chatten shares new video for 'Bob's Casino'

A few weeks on from the release of his debut solo album, Grian Chatten has shared a new video for the track ​‘Bob’s Casino’.

Appearing on his recently-released solo album ​‘Chaos For The Fly’ — read our review here — the song was originally inspired by the old school amusement park in Ferries, Dublin, and now comes accompanied by a surreal video directed by Ella Schlesinger.

“In the near reality, surreal world of ​‘Bob’s Casino’’s music video, we watch the hopelessly romantic quest of a man trying to find his love whilst being pursued by a BMW car, echoing the fable-like, romantic gesture I feel this song embodies,” the director has said, of the clip. ​“This video intends to feel playful with a strong feeling of longing as he is both being chased and chasing something. The man’s 3‑metre-long arms and bulbous head hope to expand this idea of a dejected man whose appearance mirrors his limitations in getting to his love.

“As the video unfolds, we watch the man gain momentum as he tries to escape the car, running faster and ripping off his large extended arms as he goes. As we get to the end of the video, we see the man has made it to daylight and has both lost the car and got to the land’s edge – the sea – his love.”

We also recently spoke to Grian about his solo effort — revisit our interview the Fontaines DC frontman here, and watch the video for ​‘Bob’s Casino’ below.