Griff offers up video for new track ‘Miss Me Too’
It comes after the release of her recent three track project ‘vert1go vol. 1’.
Pop wunderkid Griff is back with ‘Miss Me Too’, a new single that’s arrived alongside a video directed by Colin Solal Cardo.
Drawing on the experience of losing confidence as you grow up (as opposed to the opposite), the track is, in Griff’s words, “about being stuck in this hollow version of yourself after heartbreak and growing up, and wondering where the version of yourself went that once had faith in the world and love.”
She continues: “I wrote this in one of the many little Airbnbs I booked to hide out and write my new music in. I texted Lostboy and SIBA my location (who I worked with on ‘Black Hole’) and we converted the kitchen/living-room into a studio to write ‘Miss Me Too’”.
The release follows last year’s ‘vert1go vol.1’ EP and her 2021 debut ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’, and acts as the latest installment of her assured next chapter. You can check out the video for ‘Miss Me Too’ here:
