Griff releases ‘vert1go vol. 1’ and shares details of intimate UK/EU tour

The three track projects marks the start of a new era for the star.

23rd October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Griff has today unveiled ‘vert1go vol. 1’, her new three-track project - out now via Warner Music - led by Taylor Swift co-signed lead single ‘Vertigo’. The EP sees her explore the confusion and disorientation of navigating your early twenties, whilst also heralding a new chapter of Griff’s already acclaimed career.

To mark the release, she’s also announced details of an intimate UK and European tour for spring 2024, which will see her visit 14 cities across the continent. Tickets will be available through presale this Wednesday (25th October) at 10:00am, while general sale will open at 10:00am on Friday 27th October via Griff’s website. Find out her full tour schedule here:

MARCH 2024
10 Stockholm, Debaser Strand
11 Oslo, Parkteateret
15 Hamburg, Mojo Club
16 Berlin, Heimathafen
18 Cologne, Gloria Theater
19 Amsterdam, Tolhuisten
21 Brussels, Botanique Orangerie
22 Paris, La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
24 Bournemouth, O2 Academy
26 Dublin, Olympia Theatre
28 Manchester, Albert Hall
30 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
31 Birmingham, O2 Institute

APRIL 2024
02 London, Roundhouse

Watch the official visualiser for new track ‘Into The Walls’ below.

