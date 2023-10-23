Griff releases ‘vert1go vol. 1’ and shares details of intimate UK/EU tour

Griff has today unveiled ‘vert1go vol. 1’, her new three-track project - out now via Warner Music - led by Taylor Swift co-signed lead single ‘Vertigo’. The EP sees her explore the confusion and disorientation of navigating your early twenties, whilst also heralding a new chapter of Griff’s already acclaimed career.



To mark the release, she’s also announced details of an intimate UK and European tour for spring 2024, which will see her visit 14 cities across the continent. Tickets will be available through presale this Wednesday (25th October) at 10:00am, while general sale will open at 10:00am on Friday 27th October via Griff’s website. Find out her full tour schedule here:

MARCH 2024

10 Stockholm, Debaser Strand

11 Oslo, Parkteateret

15 Hamburg, Mojo Club

16 Berlin, Heimathafen

18 Cologne, Gloria Theater

19 Amsterdam, Tolhuisten

21 Brussels, Botanique Orangerie

22 Paris, La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

24 Bournemouth, O2 Academy

26 Dublin, Olympia Theatre

28 Manchester, Albert Hall

30 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

31 Birmingham, O2 Institute

APRIL 2024

02 London, Roundhouse

